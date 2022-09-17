Liberty making 'good progress' on future schedules despite lack of Power Five opponents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Liberty’s athletic staff, particularly associate athletic director Mickey Guridy, did yeoman’s work to fill the Flames’ future football schedules as an Bowl Subdivision independent.

Guridy didn’t get a reprieve, though, when he was tasked with shaving eight games a season off future schedules with Liberty joining Conference USA in 2023. There were a plethora of Group of Five series that could come off the books, and future matchups with Atlantic Coast Conference programs seemed like safe bets to be played.

In the words of Lee Corso: Not so fast, my friend.

Wake Forest, which hosted Liberty Saturday afternoon, announced the final two games in the three-game series were mutually canceled. The Demon Deacons became the fourth ACC program to cancel either a full series or the remainder of a slate.

Five of the 12 games that were canceled between Wake, Virginia, North Carolina and Duke were slated to be played at Williams Stadium.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to get Power Five teams to play at Group of Five schools. Probably the last couple of weeks have maybe explained why that’s the case,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said before Saturday’s game. “The Wake series was one we wanted to keep, but sometimes those things don’t work out. We’re continuing to make good progress in terms of building our schedules through 2030.”

The cancellations began not long after Liberty accepted an invitation to join C-USA last November. Virginia reached out to cancel the final four games of its six-game series with the Flames, and UNC and Duke announced over the summer that their respective three-game series with Liberty were canceled.

Wake athletic director John Currie announced Friday the cancellation of the 2025 and 2026 games with Liberty. The 2025 game was scheduled to be played in Lynchburg.

McCaw said it came down to money and competition to why those future games against Power Five schools were coming off Liberty’s future schedules.

“[It’s a] very significant financial impact between television and gate receipts. It’s a multi-million dollar decision from a financial standpoint,” McCaw said of a Power Five team hosting versus going on the road. “Then secondly, competitively, and particularly if you look again at what’s happened the first few weeks [of this season] when Group of Five teams come in and upset a Power Five team, it’s certainly fairly demoralizing from a competitive standpoint and a fanbase standpoint. I think that those things all play into the equation.”

Liberty has five games in a six-game series with Virginia Tech that continues Nov. 19 at Williams Stadium. The Flames will play at Virginia Tech in 2027, 2028 and 2029, and the Hokies will return to Lynchburg in 2030.

“It’s solid,” McCaw said when asked if the Virginia Tech series was in jeopardy.

The Flames will not have a Power Five team on their schedules in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. Those slates will feature either all Group of Five opponents or a trio of G5 teams and an FCS program.

McCaw said several of those schedules over the next four seasons will feature seven home games, and added Conference USA will work around the Flames’ current nonconference contracts to allow those games to be played later in the season if they can’t be moved around.

Liberty has future nonconference series set with Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Marshall.

“We’re really happy with a lot of the series we’ve been able to keep,” McCaw said. “I think fans will enjoy some of the regional Group of Five rivalries that we have in place as well.”