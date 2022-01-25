Liberty men’s basketball team “slowly but surely” emerging from COVID protocols

The Liberty men’s basketball team’s trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic over Christmas was the last time the entire roster practiced together. A player here and there entered COVID protocols and missed time, but it wasn’t enough to trigger a full-scale pause of activities.

The Flames got hit this past Wednesday by having to pause activities and postpone games against Kennesaw State and Central Arkansas.

Coach Ritchie McKay revealed Liberty won’t have a full roster available when it faces North Alabama at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Liberty Arena. The Flames, though, are pressing forward with a grueling five-game stretch on tap.

The ASUN Conference requires teams to play as long as they have a minimum of seven players and one coach available.

“We’re slowly but surely coming out of our protocols. It is what it is,” McKay said Tuesday. “The guys that are able to practice — and I use that word lightly — they’ve been doing a good job.”

McKay added the earliest the entire roster will be available to practice is Friday before hosting Jacksonville State. That matchup, scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., features the two current ASUN teams that are still unbeaten in league play.

First up for the Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN) before the showdown with the Gamecocks is the meeting with North Alabama (8-11, 1-5) in a rematch of last season’s conference tournament championship game.

The Lions enter Tuesday’s game on a three-game losing streak. Those three setbacks were by a combined total of 12 points.

“I don’t know what we’re going to look like on Thursday,” McKay said. “North Al plays really hard, up-tempo, but I’m not as concerned as probably you’d might think. I obviously want to win the game, but I know there’s going to need to be a runup or a runway to get back to form. Now, obviously again I want to win, but I’m going into it with eyes wide open.”

Liberty returned from Honolulu the day after Christmas and faced Boyce College on New Year’s Eve. Forward Micaiah Abii missed that contest and the ASUN opener at Stetson four days later.

Abii returned for the Flames’ Jan. 11 matchup against North Florida, but that served as the first of two games that forward Blake Preston missed while he was in COVID protocol.

Preston played 11 minutes off the bench in last Tuesday’s win over Jacksonville, and the ASUN announced the next day the Flames were forced to pause team activities because of a positive test and contact tracing.

Liberty is one of three ASUN teams to postpone games in league play (Kennesaw State and Bellarmine are the others), and the Flames are one of 199 Division I men’s basketball teams forced to either postpone or cancel games this season because of COVID protocols.

McKay and his staff have juggled how to keep available players in game shape while slowly returning from protocols. That included skill work and modified practices to ensure those players got in the work while not overtaxing their bodies.

“Things have slowly been getting back to normal,” senior guard Darius McGhee said. “I think everybody is super excited we can play another game. It’s been just weird, just kind of on this pause. You’ve been going on a run, you’ve been playing games and everything feels normal, then reality kicks in. It’s just good to be back out there. We’ve just been doing a good job of preparing each and every day, no matter what things look like. Just trying to make the most out of it.”

McKay reiterated Tuesday his players want to suit up and play, especially at this point in the season. The coach said the Flames have gone through 60-something practices since the first official practice was held Sept. 30.

The first game back from the pause is in Lynchburg, where the Flames have won 44 consecutive games. The home winning streak is the second longest in the nation behind Gonzaga’s 62 straight wins at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington.

Liberty’s last home loss came on Jan. 29, 2019, in a 79-59 setback to Lipscomb.

“I try not to think about it because if you lose one the streak is broken,” McKay said. “I will say it’s a great compliment to not only our players and assistant coaches that have worked extremely hard and managers, but the fans that come to support us. It’ll come to an end one day. I just hope it’s not the next game.”

