Liberty men's basketball closes loaded week against two of ASUN's early season surprises

Kennesaw State’s COVID issues at the beginning of ASUN Conference play created a domino effect throughout the league schedule. The Owls needed to make up those postponed games as quickly as possible, which led to a busy middle of January with them playing six times in 12 days to get caught up with the ASUN’s other 11 members.

The ripple effect swept up Liberty. The Flames were scheduled to host KSU on Jan. 8, but the Owls’ protocol issues necessitated shifting around the slate and having Liberty play four times in an eight-day span.

Liberty has conquered the first two hurdles in the eight-day span. Now they face a backend of the slate that presents road tests in the form of the ASUN’s two most surprising programs.

The Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN) play at Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. Thursday inside KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia, then travel to play Central Arkansas on Saturday.

KSU (8-8, 3-0) and Liberty are two of the four remaining ASUN teams with unblemished marks in league play. The Owls won their first two league games by an average score of 25 points before edging North Florida, 62-60, on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jan. 15 road triumph at Stetson, a 77-49 victory, marked the Owls’ first road win since Feb. 15, 2018. The 49-game road losing streak was the longest in the nation, and Kennesaw has a .500 record in January for the first time in program history.

“Impressive,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of KSU. “We knew it last year. We played them twice here, both were tough games. We played them in the [ASUN] tournament, it was a tough game.”

KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s team is 6-2 at home this season and boasts a balanced scoring attack. Six players average 7.8 points per game or more, led by Chris Youngblood’s 13.8 points per game.

Terrell Burden and Spencer Rodgers both average in double figures.

KSU’s length and execution in halfcourt sets have led to the impressive start in league play. The Owls were picked to finish 11th in the preseason coaches poll and 12th in the media poll.

“They’ve gotten more experienced, confident, tough from the last time we played them,” McKay said. “High level of respect for what Amir and his staff are doing. That’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Liberty outlasted Florida Gulf Coast this past Saturday behind Darius McGhee’s career-high 48 points, and then blasted Jacksonville by 39 points Tuesday evening.

The lopsided triumph allowed McGhee to play 23 minutes to mark only the second time this season he played less than 30 minutes against a Division I opponent.

McGhee ranks fourth in the nation averaging 23 points per game. He leads all of Division I with 79 made 3-pointers and 194 3-point attempts.

Tuesday's triumph provided forward Blake Preston an opportunity to get back into game rhythm. Preston missed two games while in COVID protocol, and he finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in 11 minutes.

“We were able to get a big enough lead where we could rest Darius a little bit and it was important to get Blake in the game,” McKay said.

Central Arkansas was 3-10 in nonconference play and was picked to finish last in the preseason poll by the coaches and 11th by the media.

The Bears opened league play with impressive wins over Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb, lost to Bellarmine, topped North Alabama, and fell in the final seconds Tuesday night to Jacksonville State.

The 3-2 record in ASUN play has the Bears alone in third place in the West Division standings.

“Anthony Boone, he’s a friend of mine and a terrific coach,” McKay said.

The four-games-in-eight-days stretch serves as a precursor for the ASUN tournament in early March. The league tournament begins March 1 and concludes one week later on Tuesday, March 8.

The top two seeds from each division get a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Flames, the three-time defending ASUN champions, hope to continue their winning ways over the final two games of this stretch to put themselves in position to have a favorable seed for the league tournament.

“Three straight championships, they have a culture,” Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy said. “I told our guys, a majority of our heavy minute guys, I want to sub you guys out and sit you on the bench and be able to get a coach’s eye view of what I was seeing. To be able to see the type of culture that they have from their bench guys. Very unselfish. They didn’t care who scored.

“That’s what we’re preaching every day. We say win by committee. I do have a lot of guys who are first-year players and I’m a first-year head coach. I think for us, it was a great lesson to be able to see culture first hand, up close and in person.”

