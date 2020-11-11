Liberty men's basketball finalizes nonconference schedule, signs two in early signing period

One of the most challenging things Ritchie McKay faces on a yearly basis is filling out Liberty’s nonconference schedule. Piecing together the 2020-21 nonconference slate was no different.
McKay said Liberty lost five games between Nov. 10 and 25 when the NCAA moved the season’s start date back. He added three or four games were canceled because of COVID-19 issues, and he estimated the men’s basketball program lost about $150,000 in guarantee money.
The Flames ended up with an 11-game nonconference schedule that features seven home games in Liberty Arena, three neutral-site contests and one true road game against a power conference opponent.
“In a year where we’re opening a brand-new arena and we have five of our top 11 who have never played a game for Liberty, I wanted the inventory,” McKay said Wednesday. “We don’t get scrimmages or exhibitions, then our schedule has been reduced by four additional games, so that’s six opportunities in the preseason that we won’t be afforded. … I feel like we did the best we could given the circumstances.”
Liberty, the two-time defending ASUN Conference tournament champion, opens the season at the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida. The Flames play Purdue on Nov. 25 and then play either Clemson or Mississippi State the next day.
Liberty will participate in “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, when it faces Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason favorite Siena on Nov. 30.
The Flames kept their Dec. 9 road matchup at Missouri, and the remainder of the nonconference schedule is at Liberty Arena.
The home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 against Saint Francis (Penn.) and another home game is slated two days later against Bluefield College.
That is one of four non-Division I home games in a slate that includes Carolina University (Dec. 12), Regent (Dec. 17) and UVa-Wise (Dec. 19).
South Carolina State and Alcorn State visit Liberty Arena on Dec. 15 and 22, respectively.
“That was strategic. We wanted to try to stay closer to home or at home from mid-December on, because knowing the league schedule was going to start after Christmas,” McKay said. “I felt like that fell into place.”
Peebles, Vanzant sign with Liberty
LU only signed two men's basketball players on the first day of the early signing period, but made a splash with both signees.
Guard Joseph Vanzant out of Midland Christian in Texas is the highest-rated recruit in school history (three-star prospect and No. 49-rated shooting guard in the nation by Rivals) and fellow guard Brody Peebles is the No. 2 prospect out of Alabama by PrepHoops.com.
McKay, who spent six seasons as an assistant to Tony Bennett at Virginia, compared the two to former UVa standouts. He likened Vanzant to Malcolm Brogdon and K.T. Harrell, and said Peebles’ film reminded him of Ty Jerome.
“I really think we have two individuals that have a chance to play right away with an already deep backcourt,” McKay said. “I also think we added young men that could really play at any level of college basketball.”
