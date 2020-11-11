Liberty men's basketball finalizes nonconference schedule, signs two in early signing period

One of the most challenging things Ritchie McKay faces on a yearly basis is filling out Liberty’s nonconference schedule. Piecing together the 2020-21 nonconference slate was no different.

McKay said Liberty lost five games between Nov. 10 and 25 when the NCAA moved the season’s start date back. He added three or four games were canceled because of COVID-19 issues, and he estimated the men’s basketball program lost about $150,000 in guarantee money.

The Flames ended up with an 11-game nonconference schedule that features seven home games in Liberty Arena, three neutral-site contests and one true road game against a power conference opponent.

“In a year where we’re opening a brand-new arena and we have five of our top 11 who have never played a game for Liberty, I wanted the inventory,” McKay said Wednesday. “We don’t get scrimmages or exhibitions, then our schedule has been reduced by four additional games, so that’s six opportunities in the preseason that we won’t be afforded. … I feel like we did the best we could given the circumstances.”

Liberty, the two-time defending ASUN Conference tournament champion, opens the season at the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida. The Flames play Purdue on Nov. 25 and then play either Clemson or Mississippi State the next day.