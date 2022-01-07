Liberty men's basketball game postponed; women's game still on against Kennesaw State

The men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday inside Liberty Arena will now feature only the women’s game against Kennesaw State.

The ASUN Conference announced Friday the men’s matchup between the Flames and the Owls is postponed to Thursday, Jan. 20, and will be played at 7 p.m. inside KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

KSU had its second game postponed this week while dealing with COVID protocols.

The scheduling shift means both men’s programs will play three times in a five-day span later this month, and they both will play two road contests in that span.

Liberty opens the stretch hosting Jacksonville on Jan. 18. Following the matchup with the Owls, the Flames make their first trip to Conway, Arkansas, to play new ASUN member Central Arkansas on Jan. 22.

Liberty and Kennesaw State will still meet in the regular-season finale on Feb. 26, but that game now shifts to Lynchburg and tips off at 1 p.m.

Bellarmine did not play in its league opener earlier this week because of COVID protocols, but the Knights are slated to host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

The Liberty women’s matchup with the Owls is still slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Flames (13-1, 1-0 ASUN) were without five players, including starters Bridgette Rettstatt, Priscilla Smeenge and Alyssa Iverson, because of COVID protocols in Wednesday’s victory at Stetson. A spokesperson said Liberty may still be short-handed against KSU (4-7, 0-0).

The Lipscomb and Jacksonville women’s programs did not play earlier in the week because of COVID protocols. The Bisons are not playing this weekend, while the Dolphins’ matchup against FGCU was moved from Saturday to Sunday.

Football adds BYU transfer

Tight end Bentley Hanshaw, who enrolled at Brigham Young in 2017 and was still classified as a redshirt freshman this past season, announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Liberty and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hanshaw appeared in one game in three seasons with the Cougars.

The 2017 campaign was classified as his redshirt season. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then rejoined the BYU program in 2020.

Hanshaw played in the Cougars’ 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Oct. 2, 2020, and that season did not count toward his eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID policy.

He did not appear in the 2021 campaign, which counted toward his eligibility.

His father, Tim, played on the offensive line for BYU and spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Hanshaw’s addition gives Liberty three tight ends in the current signing class. Minnesota transfer Austin Henderson and Lutheran (Minnesota) High School senior Teigan Martin signed on Dec. 15.

