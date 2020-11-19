Liberty men's basketball, infused with youth, aims to 'maintain the standard'

A couple of banners hanging from the rafters above the Liberty men’s basketball practice courts got an upgrade this summer. The Flames’ two newest banners — the ASUN Conference regular-season championship and ASUN Tournament championship — were emblazoned with 2020 below 2019, giving the program a sweep of the league crowns in its first two seasons as a member.
A third banner was also updated. It hangs proudly above midcourt, and 2020 was added to the years 1994, 2004, 2013 and 2019 that are sewn below the large script that reads "NCAA Tournament."
Yes, Liberty received the ASUN's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. But the Flames weren't able to enjoy the spoils of that accomplishment.
Not only did the spread of COVID-19 prevent the spring sports programs on campus from continuing their seasons, it halted the magical journey of the men’s basketball team. The Flames, winners of 30 games, were heading to a postseason tournament for the fourth consecutive season, and they were going to appear in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time. Four seniors instrumental to Liberty’s success saw their college careers end prematurely.
The sustained success and lofty expectations surrounding the program are not lost on the young players that make up the 2020-21 Liberty roster.
“Just maintain the standard,” guard Elijah Cuffee said. “We’ve set ourselves up greatly, especially in the ASUN coming in first two years and getting it done, and now that we’ve kind of put ourselves up there, we want to be able to maintain that standard and be able to just let people know that we weren’t just good because we had four players. We were good because we’re a good program, a good team.”
Cuffee, the ASUN preseason defensive player of the year, is one of three seniors on this season’s team. Ten of the 16 players on the active roster are listed as freshmen or sophomores, and coach Ritchie McKay has not hesitated to say he will play the younger players if they give the Flames the best chance to win.
“I also think we’ve got a versatile enough group that we’ll figure out a way to try to be hard to play against defensively and try to create some advantages offensively,” McKay said.
The versatility will be needed to fill in the voids left through the graduations of Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell.
The Flames not only lost a wealth of leadership, they also lost a high level of production.
The quartet accounted for 61.8% of the points (1,443 of 2,332), 70.3% of the rebounds (620 of 882) and 54.3% of the assists (242 of 446) on last season’s team that finished with a 30-4 record and a second consecutive ASUN Tournament title.
Darius McGhee and Cuffee are the team’s leading returning scorers, and they combined to average 16.5 points per game last season.
“I think those two kids have a great sense of team and an understanding of the game,” McKay said of McGhee and Cuffee. “When you have guys that are fully invested and that care about the team’s success more than they do individually, they’ll do whatever it takes to win the game on a given night.
“I think they’ve both improved,” he continued. “I think they’re aware that we’re going to really rely on some of their experience. But I also think that they’ll still do it within the framework of our group.”
One thing that won’t change this season is the pack-line defense, a staple at Liberty since McKay’s return to the program following his tenure as an assistant coach under Tony Bennett at Virginia.
The Flames ranked second in the nation in scoring defense last season, allowing 53.7 points per game. Fourteen opponents were held to less than 50 points.
“I think Coach McKay and all of our staff have done a great job of bringing guys in that are unselfish,” sophomore forward Kyle Rode said. “When you’ve got unselfish guys that are tough, love the game, it makes that kind of chemistry be able to be really kind of seamless, especially in a time like this where there’s not a lot of prep time in the summer. It’s key to have those kind of guys.”
Rode, Shiloh Robinson, Blake Preston and Micaiah Abii are the four forwards being asked to replace the production of James and Baxter-Bell. Preston and Abii are the two back-to-the-basket post players on the roster, but they also have the ability to stretch the floor and beat defenders off the dribble.
Rode and Robinson played significant minutes last season and both are versatile enough to play small forward to center if needed.
“I think it will be a little bit different for everybody. It will be kind of a good different,” Rode said. “You’ve got guys that are developing every day, working hard and they just need to get their chance in the games now. That will be a lot of fun to play alongside them. Really just whatever we need to do to win. We’re all pretty bought in. Whatever position that is, we’re going to be all in.”
The Flames have plenty of guard play to go around as the season progresses. Cuffee and McGhee are the veterans of a group that includes graduate transfer point guard Chris Parker, the returning Keegan McDowell, and freshmen Drake Dobbs, Jonathan Jackson, Marten Maide, Isiah Warfield.
“It’s so competitive during practice, which is great because steel sharpens steel,” McGhee said. “It challenges you in all aspects.”
The Flames’ nonconference schedule features 11 games, seven of which will be played in the $65-million Liberty Arena.
The ASUN schedule was recently altered twice, with games now being played on back-to-back days (Friday and Saturday) at one location. The previous alteration had an off day between games, but the league went with a schedule that is being used by other mid-major conferences.
“Do I like it? No. Do I understand it? Yes,” McKay said. “Again for me, having participated in a few NCAA Tournaments, I love the tournament format where you have a day in between, the quick turn, you have to prep, you have to come down from adulation and excitement to prepare for another game. The more we can mimic that or recreate it, I think the better prepared you are, if indeed you’re fortunate enough to get there. I don’t know how I feel about back-to-back nights, but we do it in tournaments, but you never do it against the same team. That will be a little different.”
