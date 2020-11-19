 Skip to main content
Liberty men's basketball, infused with youth, aims to 'maintain the standard'

A couple of banners hanging from the rafters above the Liberty men’s basketball practice courts got an upgrade this summer. The Flames’ two newest banners — the ASUN Conference regular-season championship and ASUN Tournament championship — were emblazoned with 2020 below 2019, giving the program a sweep of the league crowns in its first two seasons as a member.

A third banner was also updated. It hangs proudly above midcourt, and 2020 was added to the years 1994, 2004, 2013 and 2019 that are sewn below the large script that reads "NCAA Tournament."

Yes, Liberty received the ASUN's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. But the Flames weren't able to enjoy the spoils of that accomplishment.

Not only did the spread of COVID-19 prevent the spring sports programs on campus from continuing their seasons, it halted the magical journey of the men’s basketball team. The Flames, winners of 30 games, were heading to a postseason tournament for the fourth consecutive season, and they were going to appear in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time. Four seniors instrumental to Liberty’s success saw their college careers end prematurely.

The sustained success and lofty expectations surrounding the program are not lost on the young players that make up the 2020-21 Liberty roster.

“Just maintain the standard,” guard Elijah Cuffee said. “We’ve set ourselves up greatly, especially in the ASUN coming in first two years and getting it done, and now that we’ve kind of put ourselves up there, we want to be able to maintain that standard and be able to just let people know that we weren’t just good because we had four players. We were good because we’re a good program, a good team.”

Cuffee, the ASUN preseason defensive player of the year, is one of three seniors on this season’s team. Ten of the 16 players on the active roster are listed as freshmen or sophomores, and coach Ritchie McKay has not hesitated to say he will play the younger players if they give the Flames the best chance to win.

“I also think we’ve got a versatile enough group that we’ll figure out a way to try to be hard to play against defensively and try to create some advantages offensively,” McKay said.

The versatility will be needed to fill in the voids left through the graduations of Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell.

The Flames not only lost a wealth of leadership, they also lost a high level of production.

The quartet accounted for 61.8% of the points (1,443 of 2,332), 70.3% of the rebounds (620 of 882) and 54.3% of the assists (242 of 446) on last season’s team that finished with a 30-4 record and a second consecutive ASUN Tournament title.

Darius McGhee and Cuffee are the team’s leading returning scorers, and they combined to average 16.5 points per game last season.

“I think those two kids have a great sense of team and an understanding of the game,” McKay said of McGhee and Cuffee. “When you have guys that are fully invested and that care about the team’s success more than they do individually, they’ll do whatever it takes to win the game on a given night.

“I think they’ve both improved,” he continued. “I think they’re aware that we’re going to really rely on some of their experience. But I also think that they’ll still do it within the framework of our group.”

One thing that won’t change this season is the pack-line defense, a staple at Liberty since McKay’s return to the program following his tenure as an assistant coach under Tony Bennett at Virginia.

The Flames ranked second in the nation in scoring defense last season, allowing 53.7 points per game. Fourteen opponents were held to less than 50 points.

“I think Coach McKay and all of our staff have done a great job of bringing guys in that are unselfish,” sophomore forward Kyle Rode said. “When you’ve got unselfish guys that are tough, love the game, it makes that kind of chemistry be able to be really kind of seamless, especially in a time like this where there’s not a lot of prep time in the summer. It’s key to have those kind of guys.”

Rode, Shiloh Robinson, Blake Preston and Micaiah Abii are the four forwards being asked to replace the production of James and Baxter-Bell. Preston and Abii are the two back-to-the-basket post players on the roster, but they also have the ability to stretch the floor and beat defenders off the dribble.

Rode and Robinson played significant minutes last season and both are versatile enough to play small forward to center if needed.

“I think it will be a little bit different for everybody. It will be kind of a good different,” Rode said. “You’ve got guys that are developing every day, working hard and they just need to get their chance in the games now. That will be a lot of fun to play alongside them. Really just whatever we need to do to win. We’re all pretty bought in. Whatever position that is, we’re going to be all in.”

The Flames have plenty of guard play to go around as the season progresses. Cuffee and McGhee are the veterans of a group that includes graduate transfer point guard Chris Parker, the returning Keegan McDowell, and freshmen Drake Dobbs, Jonathan Jackson, Marten Maide, Isiah Warfield.

“It’s so competitive during practice, which is great because steel sharpens steel,” McGhee said. “It challenges you in all aspects.”

The Flames’ nonconference schedule features 11 games, seven of which will be played in the $65-million Liberty Arena.

The ASUN schedule was recently altered twice, with games now being played on back-to-back days (Friday and Saturday) at one location. The previous alteration had an off day between games, but the league went with a schedule that is being used by other mid-major conferences.

“Do I like it? No. Do I understand it? Yes,” McKay said. “Again for me, having participated in a few NCAA Tournaments, I love the tournament format where you have a day in between, the quick turn, you have to prep, you have to come down from adulation and excitement to prepare for another game. The more we can mimic that or recreate it, I think the better prepared you are, if indeed you’re fortunate enough to get there. I don’t know how I feel about back-to-back nights, but we do it in tournaments, but you never do it against the same team. That will be a little different.”

2020-21 Liberty Flames Men’s Basketball

Liberty vs. Purdue

Space Coast Challenge

Melbourne, Florida

6 p.m. Nov. 25

TV: CBS Sports Network

THE SKINNY

COACH: Ritchie McKay, 154-87, eighth season at Liberty

2019-20: 30-4, 13-3 ASUN Conference, beat Lipscomb 73-57 in ASUN Tournament title game

WHO’S BACK: G Darius McGhee (9.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 57 assists, 30 steals, 38.6 3FG, 83.0 FT), G Elijah Cuffee (7.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 77 assists, 21 blocks, 31 steals, 40.5 FG, 80.6 FT), F Kyle Rode (4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 38 assists, 17 steals, 44.9 FG)

WHO’S NOT: G/F Caleb Homesley (15.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 72 assists, 23 blocks, 33 steals, 47.4 FG), F Scottie James (10.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 17 blocks, 60.5 FG), G Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (10.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 70 assists, 26 steals, 46.0 FG, 91.6 FT), F Myo Baxter-Bell (7.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 52 assists, 27 steals, 52.6 FG, 71.3 FT)

WHY THEY WILL WIN: Liberty isn’t in a stage of its program where it needs to rebuild. The Flames have reloaded their roster with talent that will more than make up for the graduation of four players who led the program to back-to-back conference tournament titles. Upperclassmen Elijah Cuffee and Darius McGhee will lead the way and sophomores Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson are poised to build off strong freshman campaigns. Blake Preston, who has bided his time on the bench, has received rave reviews through the fall and could be in line for a breakout season. Throw in redshirt freshman Marten Maide, add four talented freshmen Micaiah Abii, Drake Dobbs, Jonathan Jackson and Isiah Warfield, and the team features the type of depth Ritchie McKay has been trying to build since his return to the program.

WHY THEY WON’T: The losses of Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Oritz and Myo Baxter-Bell are too much to overcome. It’s not just the production the Flames will miss. All four were strong leaders who earned the respect of the locker room. There are leaders on this season’s team, like Cuffee, McGhee and Rode, but their voices don’t carry the same weight as the other quartet. Liberty faces an uphill battle in the ASUN with Lipscomb, led by do-it-all forward Ahsan Asadullah, being the team to beat in the league.

COACH SPEAK: “We’re a program that if you earn it, you’re going to have the opportunity. I have zero problem with playing a freshman more so than sophomore, junior, senior. I want to put the guys out there who can most impact winning.” — Ritchie McKay

FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

Nov. 25 vs. Purdue

The Boilermakers and Flames open the season in the Space Coast Challenge at Eastern Florida State College’s Titan Field House. It is the first time since 2011-12 that Liberty is opening the season against a power conference opponent. (Liberty opened that campaign against Texas A&M in the 2K Sports Classic.) The Boilermakers posted a 16-15 record with victories over VCU and Virginia last season. They were picked to finish ninth in the Big Ten preseason media poll, and forward was named to the all-conference preseason team. He was the only player to average 11 points and seven rebounds in less than 22 minutes per game last season with averages of 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 21.6 minutes.

Dec. 3 vs. Saint Francis

The Liberty men’s basketball team plays its first game in Liberty Arena against the Red Flash. Saint Francis won 22 games and advanced to the Northeast Conference title game last season. It returns four upperclassmen who averaged double-digit minutes. However, the graduation of production that helped the Red Flash advance to the NEC title game three times in a four-season span led to them being selected sixth in the league’s preseason coaches poll. One of those upperclassmen who is returning, forward Myles Thompson, is expected to be a go-to player this season. Thompson averaged 10.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31 starts last season.

Dec. 9 at Missouri

This game serves as the opener of a 2-for-1 series in which the Tigers will play at Liberty Arena in Dec. 2021 and then host the Flames again early in the 2022-23 season. Missouri is coming off a 15-16 record in 2019-20, and it was especially strong at home with a 12-4 mark inside Mizzou Arena. The Tigers were picked to finish 10th in the SEC preseason media poll. Dru Smith was named to the all-conference season team after averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds and dishing out 121 assists last season.

Jan. 1 at Lipscomb

The Flames and Bisons open 2021 with a heavyweight bout inside Allen Arena and then turn around and do it again the next day. The ASUN Conference announced teams will play back-to-back days at the same venue in order to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus. The first weekend of league play features the teams that have played for the past two conference tournament titles. Liberty has won both of those games, but Lipscomb was the preseason pick to win the conference. Bisons forward Ahsan Asadullah is the main reason for that. He was named the preseason player of the year and is a candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

Jan. 15 at Stetson

The Flames’ second road trip in conference play takes them to DeLand, Florida, to face the team picked to finish third in the league standings. Stetson was the surprise of the ASUN last season with a relatively young team that scored an upset home win over Liberty and finished fourth in the standings. The Hatters return two talented sophomores in center Mahamadou Diawara and guard Rob Perry, who combined for 27.6 points and 11.6 rebounds as freshmen. Perry was named the league’s freshman of the year.

