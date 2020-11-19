Liberty men's basketball, infused with youth, aims to 'maintain the standard'

The ASUN schedule was recently altered twice, with games now being played on back-to-back days (Friday and Saturday) at one location. The previous alteration had an off day between games, but the league went with a schedule that is being used by other mid-major conferences.

“Do I like it? No. Do I understand it? Yes,” McKay said. “Again for me, having participated in a few NCAA Tournaments, I love the tournament format where you have a day in between, the quick turn, you have to prep, you have to come down from adulation and excitement to prepare for another game. The more we can mimic that or recreate it, I think the better prepared you are, if indeed you’re fortunate enough to get there. I don’t know how I feel about back-to-back nights, but we do it in tournaments, but you never do it against the same team. That will be a little different.”