Liberty men's basketball taking 'baby steps' with younger roster in early practices

McKay said the players were required to quarantine before the staff gained “access to them this summer.”

“The biggest adjustment is the creative, self-containment, manufactured bubble we’ve asked them to live in. We don’t do much outside of ourselves,” McKay added. “For young people, they want to hang out or whatever. I do think our guys are really committed to having an appreciation for being able to do this.

“We’re sending our guys home the first week of August so they get a little bit of time before school starts. Some are choosing to go home, and they’ll have to quarantine when school starts, and we’ll have to adhere to the government and university policies as to the restart. We’re certainly very protective and appreciative of the time that we’re getting together.”

The voluntary workouts in June featured individual work with the strength and conditioning staff and Zoom calls with the coaching staff. Those virtual meetings, according to McKay, were geared more toward culture building so the team could enter this week’s practices without missing a beat.