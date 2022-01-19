Liberty men's basketball team enters COVID protocol

The Liberty men's basketball team had an euphoric Tuesday evening. The Flames dismantled the nation's top-ranked defense and remained one of four undefeated teams in ASUN Conference play.

That feeling of euphoria was gone less than 24 hours later.

The ASUN announced the Flames’ matchups at Kennesaw State on Thursday and at Central Arkansas on Saturday have been postponed because of Liberty entering COVID protocol.

The conference announced the postponements Wednesday evening due to “COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within programs this week,” and said makeup dates have not yet been determined for either of the Flames’ contests against the Owls or Bears.

ASUN policy requires teams to play if they have at least seven players and one coach available.

The Flames were slated to complete a four-game-in-eight-day swing with the games against the Owls and Bears. Liberty opened the stretch by outlasting Florida Gulf Coast behind Darius McGhee's career-high 48 points, and then obliterated Jacksonville by 39 points.

Liberty is the third ASUN men’s basketball program forced to postpone games in league play. Kennesaw State and Bellarmine entered COVID protocol earlier this month and started league play one week after the other 10 teams.

The Flames’ Jan. 8 meeting with Kennesaw State was postponed because of COVID protocols within the KSU program.

That contest was originally scheduled to be played inside Liberty Arena. The league shifted the teams’ schedules so KSU would host Liberty on Thursday and then the Flames would welcome the Owls to Lynchburg for the regular-season finale on Feb. 26.

Jacksonville, which lost at Liberty 88-49 on Tuesday night, is still slated to play at Bellarmine at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Liberty avoided COVID issues during the 2020-21 season and hadn’t run into any dilemmas throughout the current campaign until Wednesday's announcement.

Flames coach Ritchie McKay tested positive for COVID in December 2020 and was forced to miss his team’s two games against Lipscomb to open the 2020-21 ASUN schedule.

Liberty was not forced to cancel or postpone any games because of COVID issues last season. The Flames played 25 games last season, the maximum set by the NCAA because of the pandemic, and were able at times to find games to fill voids at a moment’s notice.

“The pandemic restrictions helped us. It challenged you in a different way," McGhee said before the season started.

