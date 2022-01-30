Liberty men's basketball team faces quick turnaround following rare home loss

There is no rest for a weary Liberty men’s basketball team.

The Flames played two games in a 48-hour window after returning from a COVID pause. They looked sharp in a Thursday win over North Alabama, but looked like a group still getting back into rhythm Saturday evening in a 10-point setback to Jacksonville State.

The roster had less than 15 hours to process the loss to the Gamecocks before boarding a flight to Cobb County International Airport, leaving no time to sulk over a 45-game home winning streak coming to an end.

Liberty, fresh off its first home loss in three years, continues a stretch of five games in a 10-day stretch when it plays Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. Monday at KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“We’ve got a quick turnaround. Really need to learn and respond,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said after Saturday’s 77-67 loss to Jacksonville State. “Learn from this game and go on and respond in the next game, build on what we saw on film. The coaches will prep us tomorrow and we’ll be ready to go on Monday.”

The Flames (14-7, 5-1 ASUN Conference) remain in first place in the league’s East Division standings, but face a daunting stretch this week that will test their mettle.

KSU (9-11, 4-3) is 1 ½ games back in the division standings thanks to a strong start in league play. The Owls were picked to finish 11th in the preseason coaches poll and 12th in the media poll.

“Impressive,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of KSU earlier this month. “We knew it last year. We played them twice here, both were tough games. We played them in the [ASUN] tournament, it was a tough game.”

Kennesaw, like Liberty, is coming off a home loss Saturday. The Owls fell 71-58 to North Alabama.

“They’ve gotten more experienced, confident, tough from the last time we played them,” McKay said. “High level of respect for what Amir [Abdur-Rahim] and his staff are doing. That’s going to be a huge challenge.”

KSU’s success stems from an aggressive defense that tries to force turnovers and quickly turn those miscues into points.

The Owls force an average of 15.5 turnovers per game and average 15.9 points off those takeaways.

That is an area in which the Flames need to improve. Liberty has turned the ball over more than 10 times in five of six league games. JSU, which is now the last unbeaten team in ASUN play, forced 14 turnovers that led to 16 points.

“The turnovers also put us in a bind,” Liberty guard Darius McGhee said. “We take care of the ball a little bit better and it’ll also help us out.”

The uncharacteristically sloppy play from Liberty on Saturday night didn’t help in a game in which the Flames were forced to take contested shot after contested shot.

The Flames shot 40% from the field against the Gamecocks. It ended a stretch of seven straight games in which they shot better than 46% from the field.

Four straight teams have shot better than 44% from the field against KSU. The Owls opened league play by holding FGCU, Stetson and North Florida to less than 33% shooting.

“As long as we’re fighting to get great possessions on the offensive end and getting clean looks, we’ll take whether the ball goes in or not,” McGhee said. “Sometimes the averages come out, sometimes we shoot way better than expected, sometimes we shoot way worse than expected. As long as we keep pursuing it, we’ll be fine at the end of the day.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.