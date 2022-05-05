Liberty men's tennis enjoying 'special' opportunity of second chance to play in NCAA Tournament

Thando Longwe-Smit’s drop shot was still bouncing on the opposite side of the net when he was engulfed by his Liberty men’s tennis teammates. It was a wild celebration that mimicked the one the Flames enjoyed one year prior against the same opponent, Florida Gulf Coast.

The 2021 ASUN Conference tournament title was the first in Liberty’s history, a significant accomplishment for a program that hadn’t come close to tasting the NCAA Tournament.

The second consecutive championship had a similar feeling. The Flames were once again kings of the ASUN, but they were going to experience an NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Health and safety protocols associated with COVID-19 forced Liberty to withdraw from the 2021 tournament. The Flames, this time, are ready to experience the bright lights associated with tournament play.

“I think, as a team, we got over last year pretty quickly,” senior Nicaise Muamba said. “This year, I think we had high expectations for each other, as we should, because I think this group is just special and can achieve a lot. This season was just challenging, ups and downs, a little bit of frustration, but we persevered, we [stuck] together as a team, and I think at the end we locked in and we were able to win the tournament again, which was special again.”

The Flames (13-10) hope to continue the wave of momentum that carried them to a second straight ASUN title. They face N.C. State (18-9) in the NCAA Tournament first round at 5 p.m. Friday at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

No. 16 overall seed Middle Tennessee (27-4) faces UNC Wilmington (15-8) in another first-round matchup Friday in Raleigh at 2 p.m.

“It’s definitely special. We had to wait another year, but it was special just because we were supposed to go last year and didn’t get to go,” Muamba said. “This year was challenging and we fought through that, and now we’re here. We’re ready, we’re excited and we’re ready to battle.”

The 2020-21 squad won a program-record 20 matches and headed into the NCAA Tournament with a significant amount of confidence. A positive test within the program forced the Flames to bow out before even traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, to face N.C. State.

Muamba said the team quickly got over the heartbreak of not playing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and began preparing to return in 2022.

“The team, we talk a lot about culture, talk a lot about what it is to be a great teammate, to push the culture forward, and we saw last year as a huge positive,” coach Derek Schwandt said. “It ended in a tough situation, but we saw the momentum of where the culture’s going, the types of guys that we had on the team. We were excited about maximizing each day.”

Liberty got off to a slow start this season. It was 4-8 after a loss to FGCU on March 20, and that necessitated the veteran team to regroup and refocus on the remainder of the season.

Liberty went 9-2 in its last 11 matches, with the losses coming to Florida Atlantic and VCU. The Rams made the NCAA Tournament field and are in the Charlottesville Regional with a first-round matchup against Penn scheduled for Friday.

“We had a lot of expectations from last year, so when we finally let go of that and just said, ‘OK, we are where we are, we’re not playing our best, and we’ve just got to find a way to win and compete our best,’” junior Josh Wilson said. Wilson has won the past two ASUN scholar-athlete of the year awards. “That’s when it really started to just flow freely for all of us and it all just came together. Hopefully we can play this weekend without expectations and just enjoy it.”

The Flames’ nine victories down the stretch came in dominating fashion. They convincingly won their six regular-season conference matches, and then cruised in the league tournament with 4-0 victories over both Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State before winning 4-2 over FGCU.

“This year was definitely not coming easily, the results weren’t coming easily. Last year we had some hype and momentum and it’s kind of the first time we’re having some solid results on that level,” Schwandt said. “This year we had to hang in there. It’s like we talk about in matches, if you hang in there long enough and you match your opponent long enough, eventually they’ll break down or you’ll get an opportunity or you’ll give yourself a shot.

“That’s what this season felt like. We hung in there, hung in there, we kept believing, kept working, kept putting in the practice with the belief that it was going to come. Thankfully we played well at the conference tournament, the last five matches toward the end of the season, and it started to come together. An awesome opportunity to continue to go for it this weekend.”

