Liberty moves back into AP Top 25 poll to set up high-profile showdown at Coastal Carolina

Liberty and Coastal Carolina met 13 times when the teams were members of the FCS’ Big South Conference and one more time when the Chanticleers were transitioning to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference.

Nine of those matchups featured one of the teams being ranked, but none in which both teams ranked in the FCS Top 25.

That is going to change Saturday when the two programs, now full-fledged members of the FBS, meet at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Liberty moved back into both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls Sunday following its 45-0 victory over UMass on Black Friday. The Flames (9-1) are ranked No. 25 in both polls.

Coastal Carolina clinched the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division title with Saturday’s victory at Texas State and improved to 9-0. The Chanticleers are ranked 14th in both polls.

The kickoff time and television network had not been announced by the Sun Belt at press time.

Liberty, thanks to playing Friday, has an extra day to prepare for its first FBS game in which both teams are ranked in the top 25.