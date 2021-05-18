Liberty moves into second place on Day 2 of Tallahassee Regional

Liberty men's golf team will begin Wednesday's final round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional in second place. The Flames fired an 11-under 227 on Tuesday, the best team score of the second round, to settle at 16-under collectively at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

The third-seeded Flames trail No. 1 seed and regional host Florida State by eight strokes.

Jonathan Yaun led Liberty by shooting a 5-under 67. He is currently in a share of fifth place overall at 6 under with No. 21 Kieran Vincent. Zach Barbin is 3 under.

The top five teams from each of the six NCAA Regionals advance to the men's golf championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 28 through June 2.

Liberty tees off in Wednesday's final round at 8 a.m.

NFL

Kerrigan signs with Eagles

Longtime Washington Football Team star Ryan Kerrigan won't be straying far from home.

The pass rusher, who has more sacks than any player in Washington history, will play for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.