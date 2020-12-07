Liberty moves up in both AP and Coaches polls despite cancellation of regular-season finale

Liberty moved up multiple spots in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls despite canceling its regular-season finale because of COVID-19 issues.

The Flames (9-1) moved up to No. 22 in the Associated Press poll and are at No. 21 in the Coaches poll after being forced to watch Coastal Carolina hold off BYU in a 22-17 thriller this past Saturday evening in Conway, South Carolina.

Liberty was originally scheduled to play the Chanticleers before a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Flames to pause all football activities.

Coastal improved to 10-0 with the victory and moved up to 11th in the AP poll and 13th in the Coaches poll.

“Nothing can take away the joy of the accomplishments that our kids and staff have gotten done this year in this crazy 2020,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said late last week after the regular-season finale at Coastal Carolina was canceled.

The Coaches poll ranking is the highest for the Flames in that particular poll (previous high was No. 22). Liberty peaked at No. 21 in the AP poll after improving to 8-0 following a 58-14 rout of Western Carolina.