Liberty moves up in both AP and Coaches polls despite cancellation of regular-season finale

Liberty moved up multiple spots in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls despite canceling its regular-season finale because of COVID-19 issues.
The Flames (9-1) moved up to No. 22 in the Associated Press poll and are at No. 21 in the Coaches poll after being forced to watch Coastal Carolina hold off BYU in a 22-17 thriller this past Saturday evening in Conway, South Carolina.
Liberty was originally scheduled to play the Chanticleers before a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Flames to pause all football activities.
Coastal improved to 10-0 with the victory and moved up to 11th in the AP poll and 13th in the Coaches poll.
“Nothing can take away the joy of the accomplishments that our kids and staff have gotten done this year in this crazy 2020,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said late last week after the regular-season finale at Coastal Carolina was canceled.
The Coaches poll ranking is the highest for the Flames in that particular poll (previous high was No. 22). Liberty peaked at No. 21 in the AP poll after improving to 8-0 following a 58-14 rout of Western Carolina.
Liberty fell out of the polls the day after a 15-14 loss at North Carolina State, but returned to No. 25 in both polls with a 45-0 victory over UMass on Black Friday.
Liberty, which had never been ranked in either FBS poll prior to this season, is ranked for the fifth time in the past six weeks.
The Flames first cracked the polls following a 6-0 start, and then began their climb following a dramatic 38-35 win at Virginia Tech.
That triumph was the program’s second over an ACC program this season after Liberty rattled Syracuse 38-21 on Oct. 17.
“What a 2020, man, It’s been a blessing. It’s had a lot of highs, a lot of firsts. Top 25, nine wins and TV appearances, Power Five wins. We celebrate all of that,” Freeze said. “So many people deserve a lot of credit for getting us to that point of 11 straight weeks with really relatively no COVID issues.”
Liberty has never been ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25. The next CFP rankings are scheduled to be released at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
