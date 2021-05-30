Liberty moves up leaderboard, but season ends after third round of NCAA Division I men's golf championship

The Liberty men’s golf team finally looked like the 16th-ranked team Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. The strong third-round performance was too little, too late for the Flames to keep their season alive.

Liberty posted a team total of 4-over par and moved up six spots on the leaderboard. However, the strong round came up seven shots shy of the top 15, and the Flames finished 21st in the NCAA Division I national championship.

The Flames posted a three-day total of 39 over. They were 15 over after the first round and posted a second-round total of 20 over to fall into a tie for 27th at 35-over par.

Liberty’s final round featured one eagle, 14 birdies, 16 bogeys, six double-bogeys and one triple-bogey.

Kieran Vincent shot a blistering 4-under 66 to easily record his best round of the national championship. The redshirt junior moved up 67 spots in the individual standings to a tie for 58th at 8 over, and his third-round score was the second-best of the day to the 6 under posted by Wake Forest’s Parker Gillam.

Vincent had six birdies and two bogeys.

Alexander Fuchs posted the Flames’ lone eagle of the national championship at the par-4 fifth.