Liberty moves up to 22nd in both Top 25 polls following classic win at Virginia Tech

Liberty’s on-field celebration Saturday lasted well after not one, but two, instances in which the players stormed off the sideline and formed dog piles with whoever was close by. Both moments featured the same level of joy and excitement. Tears freely flowed.
Hugh Freeze waited until Micah Glaize and Peytton Pickett secured the game’s final tackle to begin savoring the moment. He and one of his closest friends in the coaching business, Darry Marshall, embraced and made their way onto the Lane Stadium turf in the middle of throngs of players reveling in a dramatic 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech.
Freeze, the members of his staff and the majority of the players remained on the field well after the team and group meetings. They took photos, hugged family members and soaked in the program’s second triumph over an ACC program in the span of three games.
“Extremely special. You don’t get a lot of moments like this in team sports, particularly with a school that’s trying to build a program. Just been FBS for a few years and now have two wins over Power Five opponents in Year 2, … God has been extremely good to us,” Freeze said after Saturday’s game.
“We’ve been able to not be too affected by COVID and injuries have been a little bad at a few positions, but overall pretty good. Man, we’re just thankful that we get to do this together and with a group that loves each other and is obviously far from perfect, but man we stick together and that’s the way they played today.”
The Flames improved to 7-0 and solidified their place in the Top 25 polls with the victory.
Liberty, which cracked the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time the week prior, moved up three spots to No. 22 in Sunday’s rankings release.
The Flames also moved into the coaches poll for the first time by coming in at No. 22.
“I tell our team all the time: 'Let’s make them talk about us,'” Freeze said. “I guess I liked getting talked about and our team’s kind of embracing that.”
Liberty’s 7-0 start is the best in program history, and the Flames’ nine-game winning streak currently ranks second behind Notre Dame’s 13-game streak as the longest in the FBS.
The triumph over the Hokies (4-3, 4-2 ACC) marked the Flames’ first over a team with a winning record this season. In fact, Liberty’s first six opponents sport a combined record of 5-32 after Saturday’s games.
“This was a measuring stick for us,” running back Joshua Mack said.
“To me, Virginia Tech, I don’t have facts to back this up, but to me over the last 20 years, I’ve got to say I believe Virginia Tech is a Top 25 program in the nation,” Freeze said. “In believing that and knowing the type of players they have, for us to come to their place and get a victory in Year 2 of our full FBS membership, I don’t know I can really put into words really how big it can be.”
The Flames garnered national attention and picked up votes in both polls following their first victory over an ACC program in Oct. 17’s 38-21 triumph at Syracuse.
Liberty has been steadily moving up the rankings, and finally cracked the AP Top 25 after an open week.
“In our minds, I feel like we get overlooked sometimes because it’s our first couple of years, first three years in FBS football, and you don’t really know what you’re going to get out of us,” quarterback Malik Willis said. “We just want to work hard and be the best team that we can be every day. We’re not really too worried about being Top 25 this, Top 25 that. We’re just out there trying to go out there and win games when it comes down to it.”
