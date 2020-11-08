Liberty moves up to 22nd in both Top 25 polls following classic win at Virginia Tech

Liberty’s on-field celebration Saturday lasted well after not one, but two, instances in which the players stormed off the sideline and formed dog piles with whoever was close by. Both moments featured the same level of joy and excitement. Tears freely flowed.

Hugh Freeze waited until Micah Glaize and Peytton Pickett secured the game’s final tackle to begin savoring the moment. He and one of his closest friends in the coaching business, Darry Marshall, embraced and made their way onto the Lane Stadium turf in the middle of throngs of players reveling in a dramatic 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech.

Freeze, the members of his staff and the majority of the players remained on the field well after the team and group meetings. They took photos, hugged family members and soaked in the program’s second triumph over an ACC program in the span of three games.

“Extremely special. You don’t get a lot of moments like this in team sports, particularly with a school that’s trying to build a program. Just been FBS for a few years and now have two wins over Power Five opponents in Year 2, … God has been extremely good to us,” Freeze said after Saturday’s game.