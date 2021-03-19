Liberty NCAA Tournament notes: Cuffee's swan song, McGhee and Parker contained, and more

INDIANAPOLIS — Elijah Cuffee spent 35 minutes Friday night doing what he has done throughout his four seasons in a Liberty uniform.

The senior was playing stifling defense and forcing Cade Cunningham to repeatedly take contested shots. Cuffee took charges. He made 3-pointers in the set offense and in transition.

The 6-foot-4 guard did everything he could to help the Flames keep their season alive.

Cuffee was one of the few bright spots for 13th-seeded Liberty in a 69-60 loss to Oklahoma State in the NCAA Tournament first round at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Cuffee, a Poca, West Virginia, native, scored a game-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He made 4-of-6 attempts from 3-point range, and added four assists and three rebounds.

“Elijah Cuffee's so special on the court,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We can talk about his accomplishments and his career-leading win total; we can talk about his defensive prowess, but what I love about him is his person. He's really become an exceptional leader.