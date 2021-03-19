Liberty NCAA Tournament notes: Cuffee's swan song, McGhee and Parker contained, and more

INDIANAPOLIS — Elijah Cuffee spent 35 minutes Friday night doing what he has done throughout his four seasons in a Liberty uniform.
The senior was playing stifling defense and forcing Cade Cunningham to repeatedly take contested shots. Cuffee took charges. He made 3-pointers in the set offense and in transition.
The 6-foot-4 guard did everything he could to help the Flames keep their season alive.
Cuffee was one of the few bright spots for 13th-seeded Liberty in a 69-60 loss to Oklahoma State in the NCAA Tournament first round at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Cuffee, a Poca, West Virginia, native, scored a game-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He made 4-of-6 attempts from 3-point range, and added four assists and three rebounds.
“Elijah Cuffee's so special on the court,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We can talk about his accomplishments and his career-leading win total; we can talk about his defensive prowess, but what I love about him is his person. He's really become an exceptional leader.
“Our team wouldn't be where we are programmatically without the selfless investment that Elijah has made, and we're going to miss him. I'm going to miss coaching him, but at the same time, I'm so happy for him that he had a career that was worthy of remembrance.”
Cuffee, the ASUN Conference defensive player of the year, harassed Cunningham throughout the game. Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference player and freshman of the year, finished with 15 points, but shot 3 of 14 from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-point range.
Cuffee for the past two seasons has been Liberty’s best perimeter defender. His offensive prowess, however, struggled last season, but he emerged on offense this season averaging a career-best 9.8 points per game and shooting 56 of 129 from 3-point range.
He’ll graduate in May as the program’s all-time wins leader with 104 triumphs in 134 appearances.
McGhee, Parker contained
Darius McGhee and Chris Parker were electric in ASUN play this season. The duo frequently picked apart opposing defenses. They either finished effortlessly around the rim or got clean perimeter looks.
Oklahoma State didn’t allow the dynamic guards to get going Friday night.
McGhee and Parker combined to shoot 7 of 23 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.
They shot 3 of 15 and missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the second half.
“I think they were incredibly physical with those two guys,” McKay said of Oklahoma State. “Obviously [McGhee and Parker are] smaller guards. [The Cowboys’] length, athleticism and physicality bothered them.”
Preston’s struggles
McKay said earlier this week redshirt sophomore forward Blake Preston essentially plays under a cloak of invisibility. With so much attention given to McGhee, Parker and others, Preston often gets forgotten.
Preston was a focal point of the offense early against Oklahoma State and scored the Flames’ first four points.
It wasn’t smooth sailing, however, for Preston. He scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but he shot 4 of 11 from the field and had trouble navigating in the paint against the Cowboys’ size.
Preston entered the game ranked 27th in the nation by shooting 63.2% from the floor.
News and notes
Liberty fell to 0-8 all time against Big 12 opponents. The Flames lost to two Big 12 foes this season (Oklahoma State and TCU). … Liberty shot 37.5% against the Cowboys. It marked the fourth time this season and first time since Jan. 29 at Jacksonville the Flames shot less than 40%. … Flames assistant coach Joe Pierre III graduated from Oklahoma State in 2015 and served as a student manager during his four years there under Travis Ford.