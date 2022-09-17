Liberty nearly pulls off miracle, falls to No. 19 Wake Forest in instant classic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — DeMario Douglas watched the pass float through the clear Saturday evening sky. He followed the trajectory and saw Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha get his hands on the ball in the end zone, only for the ball to pop loose as Caleb Snead jarred it free.

Douglas, in the right place at the right time yet again in the fourth quarter, snagged the ball and secured it to his body. The Liberty sideline erupted in celebration. The Wake Forest defenders, and the fan base, were stunned. There was a chance the Flames — a consensus underdog on the road against the nation’s 19th-ranked team — could win.

The Demon Deacons’ defense, which was carved up in the second half, came up with the game’s biggest play on the two-point try.

Wake Forest tackled CJ Yarbrough on the potential go-ahead conversion and then recovered the subsequent onside kick attempt. The back-and-forth fourth quarter produced an instant classic as the Deacons held off Liberty’s upset bid, 37-36, before an announced crowd of 32,891 at Truist Field.

“I’m just proud of the way our kids fought. They just showed such resiliency and just continue to fight,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “We’re far from perfect, we’ve got so much we can improve on, which tells me I’ve got to do a better job coaching and there’s a lot of plays out there, particularly in the first half, that we’re not making. I’ve got to coach it better because our kids are playing too dang hard for us to have to fight uphill.”

Liberty (2-1) and Wake (3-0) have produced two classic matchups in the last two meetings. The Deacons needed a fourth-down stop to win 20-17 in 2012, and they had to come up with yet another stop to preserve a triumph that saw the Flames erase a 12-point halftime deficit and take the lead into the fourth quarter.

“We played really gritty and real hard,” safety Quinton Reese said. “That’s what we stand on.”

Douglas’ improbable touchdown catch came on a fourth-and-four play from the Wake 18.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter rolled to his left and had no choice but to heave the pass into the end zone toward Snead. Mustapha got both his hands on it, but Snead’s helmet forced the ball free from Mustapha’s grasp, and it fell into Douglas’ waiting hands.

“The ball was falling; I just scooped it,” said Douglas, who had 124 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. “He had it and when he was coming down, it was loose and I just picked it up like that.”

The subsequent two-point try was already decided by Freeze, who told himself at the start of the drive that he was going for the win and not settling for overtime.

Salter pitched the ball to running back Dae Dae Hunter, who tossed it to wide receiver CJ Yarbrough on an end-around. It was designed for a throw-back to Salter, but the Deacons played zone defense and took away the throw.

Yarbrough didn’t see Khaleb Coleman open in the end zone and elected to attempt to run it in. Wake tackled him short of the goal line.

“They played a perfect defense to it,” Douglas said. “I think if they was in man [defense], that definitely would have been a touchdown.”

Douglas’ two touchdown receptions both came on fourth-down plays in the fourth quarter. Salter scrambled to his right on fourth-and-six and found a wide-open Douglas for a 38-yard score.

That tied the game at 30-all with 5:50 remaining.

“I know he was trailing me from the back, so I had to do another move to make him shift,” Douglas said of shedding his defender on the play. “Then when I did an extra move, he shifted and actually fell. I was in so much space and I’m glad K-Salt saw me.”

The Liberty defense, which held Wake to a paltry 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts, was burnt by a couple of big pass plays from Sam Hartman to get into the red zone. Justice Ellison finished off the five-play drive with a 1-yard plunge to put Wake ahead by seven with 3:39 remaining.

The defense, despite allowing 17 fourth-quarter points, got the Flames back into the game.

Wake failed to score in the third quarter as Liberty erased a 20-8 halftime deficit and took a 23-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hunter and Salter each had 43-yard touchdown runs in the frame.

Hunter rushed for a season-high 93 yards on 18 carries. Salter threw for 256 yards and added 77 more on the ground.

Salter, however, threw two of the Flames’ three interceptions, and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

The three first-half interceptions were negated by a stingy defense that never allowed Wake to get too far ahead.

“We’ve proven that we’re a pretty good second-half team and felt like if we could keep it close, we would make a run in the second half, and that’s what our kids did,” Freeze said.