Liberty-North Florida baseball primer

A quick primer for this weekend’s ASUN Conference baseball series opener for Liberty at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida:

LIBERTY FLAMES (12-3, 0-0 ASUN)

NORTH FLORIDA OSPREYS (6-11, 0-0 ASUN)

RANKINGS

Liberty — 12th in Collegiate Baseball, 14th in D1Baseball.com and USA Today coaches, and 17th in NCBWA

North Florida — not ranked in any poll

» THE STARTERS

• Friday, 6:05 p.m.

LU: LHP Joe Adametz III (2-2, 2.25)

UNF: RHP Max McKinley (1-1, 4.35)

• Saturday, 2:05 p.m.

LU: RHP Trey Gibson (2-0, 4.30)

UNF: LHP Zach Chappell (0-2, 3.71)

• Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

LU: RHP Max Alba (2-0, 4.96)

UNF: LHP Tony Roca (0-2, 3.77)

» FORECAST FROM WEATHER UNDERGROUND

Friday: High of 85 and low of 66 degrees, mostly sunny, 33 percent chance of precipitation, winds S at 10 to 15 mph, sunset at 7:37 p.m.

Saturday: High of 84 and low of 57 degrees, mostly cloudy, 22 percent chance of precipitation, winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, sunset at 7:38 p.m.

Sunday: High of 74 and low of 51 degrees, sunny, 7 percent chance of precipitation, winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph, sunset at 7:38 p.m.

» OF NOTE

— Liberty’s 2-1 loss at VCU on Tuesday has dropped the Flames seven spots to 18th in RPI. The Flames have three victories over top 20 teams (North Carolina and Florida x2), and they have taken care of their weekend series. Liberty has won three of the four nonconference weekend series, and it split a two-game set with Campbell this past weekend.

— The Flames and Ospreys are meeting in the regular season for the first time since 2019. The 2020 season was canceled prior to league play, and the teams were in separate divisions in 2021. This is the first conference weekend regular-season series to be played in Jacksonville between the two teams.

— Seven of the 12 meetings between the programs have come at Harmon Stadium. The last time these teams faced off came in an elimination game in the 2021 ASUN tournament. Liberty won 5-2 on May 28, 2021.

— Liberty outfielder Derek Orndorff still leads the nation with 10 home runs, but he has drastically cooled off since his insanely hot start. He hit a pair of homers on March 6 against Canisius, but has gone 1 of 12 at the plate with two walks, two runs scored and four strikeouts over the past four games.

— Aaron Anderson, on the other hand, continues to sizzle at the plate. He is hitting .400 over the past 10 games and currently holds a six-game hitting streak.

» UNF PLAYER TO WATCH

Cade Westbrook is a redshirt senior outfielder and usually is at the center of the Ospreys’ offensive success in their victories. He is hitting 12 of 24 with six RBIs in UNF’s six victories. Westbrook’s success at the plate trickles down to his teammates. The Ospreys are hitting .350 as a team with 17 doubles in their triumphs. When Westbrook isn’t hitting well, the rest of the bats aren’t going either. In its 11 losses, UNF is hitting .207 and has an on-base percentage of .285.

