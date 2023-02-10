Darius McGhee was a wide-eyed freshman in the 2018-19 campaign when Liberty played Lipscomb for a second time in the regular season. The Flames didn’t enter the mid-February matchup with the mindset of getting revenge after the Bisons delivered a methodical beatdown earlier in the season at the Vines Center. Instead, it was a business trip to Allen Arena, one in which Liberty used a late 3-pointer from McGhee to pull away for the win.

It has been almost five years and McGhee hasn’t forgotten how the approach paid dividends. He and his teammates have the same mentality as they approach a Saturday showdown with a team that handed the Flames their first loss in ASUN Conference play.

“We want to make sure we’re putting our best foot forward, not just for this game’s sake but also for the rest of the season and how we want things to go,” McGhee said after Thursday’s win over Bellarmine.

Eastern Kentucky, a team picked to finish 10th in both the media and coaches preseason polls, stunned the Flames on Jan. 8 in Richmond, Kentucky, with a three-point triumph. The Flames and Colonels have remained close in the league standings ever since, with Liberty and co-leader Kennesaw State leading EKU by one game.

That means there are significant ramifications when the Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) host the Colonels (17-9, 10-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Liberty Arena.

Liberty can keep pace with KSU and set up gigantic showdown on Thursday for league supremacy. Or EKU can complete the season sweep of the Flames and put itself in the running for the regular-season title.

“We’re not really a revenge program,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think that’s short-term motivation. Obviously our guys are aware that they’re right next to us in the standings, so the significance of the game is heightened. It’s another chance to get better.”

Liberty, KSU and EKU have emerged as the frontrunners in the race for the ASUN’s regular-season title with five games remaining.

Liberty remained tied with KSU atop the league standings after Thursday’s slate of games. The Flames cruised to a 20-point win over Bellarmine, while the Owls needed a buzzer-beating layup from Demond Robinson to claim a 54-52 road win against Jacksonville State.

EKU kept pace with the top two teams in the league by claiming a four-point triumph at Queens.

“I think early on in conference, it’s kind of hard to tell where people are going to shake out. Some teams can start hot and fade, things like that,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said. “Just the consistency that [Eastern Kentucky has] played with is super impressive, and at the same time we’ve done a great job I feel like of building these last … six weeks of just being our best selves and really just focused on the process.”

McGhee tallied a season-low seven points in the 62-59 loss to the Colonels. He battled a left thigh injury for most of the game and shot 2 of 11 from the field.

Liberty’s defense prevented EKU from pulling away. The Flames forced 13 turnovers and had a chance to tie the game on the final possession despite going 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

“I think we’re different now and I think so are they,” McKay said. “I think having had a chance to see individual personnel is good and healthy, but one game is never the same as the next. We’ll … see if we can’t be well-rested for Saturday night’s game.”

Liberty rattled off seven straight victories — all by double figures — after the loss at EKU. A five-point loss one week ago at Lipscomb was followed up by Thursday’s dominating performance against Bellarmine.

The Colonels helped keep the Flames tied atop the ASUN standings with their thrilling win over KSU one week ago, and they followed that up with a narrow triumph at Queens.

EKU’s full-court, up-tempo style is a drastic change from what the Flames faced Thursday night. Bellarmine has a methodical and deliberate offensive scheme, while EKU schemes to speed up defenses in order to get open shots from anywhere in the half-court set.

“I do think there’s a cataclysmic difference between the two programs — Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky — so we’ll have to be ready for that,” McKay said.

Liberty, in its final season in the ASUN, has not lost consecutive games to the same team in its five seasons in the league. It traces back to the mindset McGhee saw in the veteran-laden team back in 2018-19 and has carried forward in every season that has followed.

“I think we’ve got the same approach as we do each team. Each team is super talented and if you let them do what they do within their system, then it’s going to be really hard for you to win that game,” McGhee said. “In that regard, it’s no different, but the game is a quick turnaround. We have to be laser focused starting tomorrow or tonight when guys start to look into it. We treat it no different, but we have a job to do, we have a responsibility we have to take care of.”