Liberty not overlooking a UConn team on the verge of bowl eligibility

Johnathan Bennett was asked last weekend what it meant to lead Liberty to monumental wins over BYU and Arkansas in consecutive games. The quarterback barely finished his thoughts about those triumphs before mentioning UConn, the team up next on the Flames’ schedule.

Bennett hadn’t even started preparing for the Huskies but knew the type of team Liberty was going to face when it made the trip to Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.

He didn’t need to watch film to know this version of the Huskies isn’t like those of recent memory. Those disjointed teams could barely win a game and were frequently outplayed and overmatched.

That isn’t the case this season. It isn’t as big of a game as BYU or Arkansas, but the 19th-ranked Flames aren’t overlooking a UConn team that is one win away from bowl eligibility.

“We’re going to treat this game just like we treat any other one. Now, it’s not the same emotional high, because we’re all human, but we still need to bring that same intensity, same preparation to the game,” Bennett said earlier this week. “This game is probably more than the next one because if you think about it, they have five wins, they want to be bowl eligible and they haven’t been bowl eligible for a little minute. Just the motivation they will have, that will be tough. We’ve just got to come in, execute and just play as physical and as hard as they do.”

UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games to reach the precipice of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015. It has been a stark turnaround in Jim Mora Jr.’s first season at the helm for a program that won only 10 times between 2016 and 2021.

The Huskies have relied on a stout defense in each of their triumphs. Teams have scored a combined 42 points in UConn’s wins; the number balloons to 204 in the five losses.

“They’re playing motivated football right now,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “It’s going to be their Super Bowl. They’re playing for bowl eligibility at home against whatever ranking we are, so I’m sure they’ll be extremely motivated, even more so than what I see on tape.”

The Flames (8-1) will need Bennett and their stout defense to continue delivering like they have been in the past two triumphs.

The signal caller, who is projected to make his sixth start of the season, completed 72% of his passes for 471 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in the wins over the Cougars and Razorbacks. His ability to make smart decisions and limit turnovers has aided the Flames in their rise in both national polls.

“With him, it’s just been his confidence,” wide receiver Treon Sibley said of Bennett. “We’ve seen it grow a lot and just being more comfortable in the pocket and just being able to make plays.”

Sibley could see time at both wide receiver and running back against the Huskies. Leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter out for the remainder of the season with a torn LCL and Shedro Louis will not play while attending his father’s funeral in Florida.

Sibley spent this week practicing with the running backs, so he is prepared to play both positions in a game he said is just as big as the previous two.

“Each game is more important than the next,” he said. “Right after this big win that we had against Arkansas, we understand that this next game is just as important. If we win out, then that will be a big goal. That’s what we have in plan.”

The defense is coming off one of its best performances of the season against the Razorbacks. The group racked up a whopping 14 tackles for losses, sacked quarterback KJ Jefferson four times, and held one of the nation’s top rushing attacks to 144 yards on the ground.

UConn doesn’t throw the ball much — it averages less than 106 yards per game — thanks to a rushing attack that ranks 38th in the nation at nearly 188 yards per game. Six different ball carriers have more than 100 rushing yards, led by Devontae Houston’s 434 yards. Victor Rosa has rushed for a team-high six touchdowns, and quarterback Zion Turner has 181 rushing yards to go with his 1,023 passing yards.

“They’re really good at running the football, they mix in a lot of personnels," Aldridge said.

Turner has only thrown four interceptions and has three receivers with more than 200 receiving yards (Aaron Turner, Kevens Clercius and Justin Jolly). His ability to find open receivers will be tested by a Liberty secondary that ranks seventh in the nation with 13 interceptions.

“We’ve got to keep preparing the same way we have since Week 1 and don’t get comfortable. We’re not satisfied. We’re not satisfied at all,” cornerback Daijahn Anthony said. “We’re hungry, too, and they’ve got a real good team and it’s going to be a real good test and show how much we want it. … We’ve got to prepare the same way we’ve prepared the last two months.”