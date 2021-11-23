Liberty not overlooking Army's 'really, really talented' defense

Wake Forest and Western Kentucky combined to score 13 touchdowns on drives that lasted less than 10 plays, and the Flames will need to finish off those drives with scores.

“They don’t get out of position very much at all. You really have to drive the field without making mistakes, and then converting in the red zone has been very difficult for people, too, because of the way they play,” Freeze said. “They have a great scheme. [Defensive coordinator] Nate Woody’s been a great coordinator in a lot of places, and he’s doing a great job with their scheme. Then their kids play extremely hard and tackle extremely well, too.”

Shaa is one of 15 players still on the Liberty roster who played in the Flames’ only previous meeting against Army in 2018 at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Liberty’s opening six series ended with four punts, one lost fumble and a turnover on downs. The Flames scored touchdowns on back-to-back series in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 24-14, but two more punts and two turnovers ended their chances at cutting into the deficit even more.

"I remember that was a real physical defense. I was talking about how on film, you look at them, if somebody catches the ball, if somebody is running the ball, all 11 guys, every position is running to the ball,” Shaa said. “I remember them being physical and relentless. Them guys, they're tired, but they're going to give you 100% every single play.”

