Liberty notebook: Flames land first commitments in 2020 football recruiting class

The Liberty football coaching staff hit the ground running June 1 when the recruiting dead period was finally lifted after more than 14 months. The first two weekends of the month featured prospect camps on campus, and the staff also made the trip to SMU for the Dallas Showcase.

The early stages of the live period have paid off for the Flames.

Liberty picked up two verbal commitments Friday morning to give the recruiting class of 2022 three verbal commitments this week.

Hugh Freeze and his staff have prioritized the offensive and defensive lines since his arrival in December 2018, and the Flames picked up a commitment Friday morning from defensive end Miyon Conaway, a rising senior from Jeff Davis High School in Hazlehurst, Georgia.

Conaway, a three-star prospect according to Rivals, had reported offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Marshall, Coastal Carolina and others.

Conaway's commitment was followed a few hours later by a pledge from 6-foot-5 wide receiver Markel Fortenberry from Maryville High School in Tennessee.

Fortenberry had 12 other offers, including Coastal Carolina, Marshall and Georgia State.