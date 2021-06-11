Liberty notebook:

The Liberty football coaching staff hit the ground running June 1 when the recruiting dead period was finally lifted after more than 14 months. The first two weekends of the month featured prospect camps on campus, and the staff also made the trip to SMU for the Dallas Showcase.

The early stages of the live period have paid off for the Flames.

Liberty picked up a verbal commitment Friday morning to give the recruiting class of 2022 two verbal commitments this week.

Hugh Freeze and his staff have prioritized the offensive and defensive lines since his arrival in December 2018, and the Flames picked up a commitment Friday morning from defensive end Miyon Conaway, a rising senior from Jeff Davis High School in Hazlehurst, Georgia.

Conaway, a three-star prospect according to Rivals, had reported offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Marshall, Coastal Carolina and others.

The first prospect to verbally commit was wide receiver Josh Dallas from Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia. He announced his commitment late Wednesday afternoon on social media, and chose the Flames over 16 other offers from 11 FBS programs and five FCS programs.