Liberty offensive line answers halftime challenge in win over North Alabama

The Liberty locker room wasn’t the most comfortable place to be at halftime Saturday against North Alabama. The heavily favored Flames led by a single score as the offense, one of the more dynamic units in the nation, lacked rhythm and consistency with Chris Ferguson behind center instead of electric starter Malik Willis.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze didn’t call out the offense or belittle them during halftime. Instead, he challenged the offensive line to create running lanes for the tailbacks. Freeze wanted the unit to dominate in the trenches and take over the game, especially in the first two drives, against the outmatched Lions.
Challenge accepted.
Joshua Mack rushed for 95 of his 130 yards in the second half, Ferguson capped the first two second-half drives with short touchdown passes, and Liberty pulled away to claim a 28-7 victory over FCS opponent North Alabama before 1,000 socially distant fans at Williams Stadium.
“We had success running the ball the first two weeks, so we knew in the second half we were just going to have to come out and do that,” Mack said after posting his third-straight 100-yard performance to open the season. “The big boys took it upon themselves and got the job done.”
The renewed running attack allowed the Flames (3-0) to not only build some breathing room, but get Ferguson settled in as the game progressed.
Mack, Peytton Pickett and Shedro Louis were featured prominently in the rushing attack on the opening two drives of the second half as they combined for 122 of the Flames' 124 yards on those series.
The commitment to the run allowed Ferguson to find favorable one-on-one matchups in the red zone, and the Maine transfer connected on a 12-yard strike to DJ Stubbs for the half’s first score before hitting Brody Brumm on a screen pass that netted a 2-yard score.
The touchdown passes gave the Flames a 21-0 lead and breathing room against the pesky Lions (0-1).
“We called very few passes in those few drives and I thought we rushed the football very effectively,” Freeze said.
Ferguson, making his first start in nearly a year when he was at Maine, completed 12 of 21 passes for 64 yards and three scores.
His first of three touchdown passes came on a 7-yard fade route to Demario Douglas that gave Liberty a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
“I was confident the whole time,” Ferguson said. “ … I felt like we did a good job in the second half getting going.”
Ferguson admitted he missed some throws that would have extended drives in the first half and gotten the offense into a better rhythm.
He was told in warmups that he was going to get the start as the coaching staff elected to rest Willis for another week while he’s dealing with a left-elbow injury.
Willis, who was among the nation’s leaders in rushing yards by a quarterback and total offense, wore a brace on his left elbow and participated in warmups with the first-string offense.
“Malik could have played today,” Freeze said, “but we really thought it was wise for him to just have another week without any contact on that elbow.”
The offense’s ability to control the clock in the second half backed up the defense’s stellar performance.
Liberty recorded six sacks, forced three turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble recovery), and came within 6 minutes of posting a shutout for the first time since the 2016 season.
The Lions finally broke through at the 5:49 mark of the fourth quarter when Parker Driggers, in the Wildcat formation, took the direct snap and scampered in from 5 yards out to give UNA its first touchdown of the season.
The drive was set up when cornerback K.J. Smith intercepted Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett and returned it from the LU 12-yard line.
The Lions scored three plays later.
“I wanted that shutout so bad, I really did,” Liberty linebacker Anthony Butler said after finishing with nine tackles, two interceptions and a sack.
He and the Liberty defense came up with big plays when UNA reached the red zone to preserve the shutout bid.
Butler snagged a one-handed interception in the end zone with a little more than 3 minutes left in the second quarter to preserve the 7-0 lead that lasted until halftime.
“I didn’t really know it was that big of a play until we actually got on the sideline and really was like, ‘Wow. We just killed a whole drive,’” Butler said. “That was pretty big.”
He added a second interception early in the fourth quarter after freshman defensive end Stephen Sings hit UNA quarterback Rett Files as he was throwing.
"They came out in the second half and got after us a little bit," North Alabama coach Chris Willis said. "There were about five glaring plays, with turnovers and some crucial penalties, that really us hurt."
Files was under relentless pressure in place of starter Blake Dever, who was knocked out midway through the first quarter after a targeting penalty by Liberty defensive end TreShaun Clark.
Riles completed 15 of 24 passes for 156 yards. He was sacked six times and threw the two interceptions.
UNA was limited to 63 rushing yards and 247 yards of total offense.
“I thought our defense played pretty sound,” Freeze said. ". ... Unfortunately we put them in a bad spot there at the end with the turnover on offense or I think they probably get the shutout. I hate that. I was trying to run the clock out and we’ve got to trust our quarterbacks at some point to make good decisions with the ball.”
