Liberty offensive line answers halftime challenge in win over North Alabama

He and the Liberty defense came up with big plays when UNA reached the red zone to preserve the shutout bid.

Butler snagged a one-handed interception in the end zone with a little more than 3 minutes left in the second quarter to preserve the 7-0 lead that lasted until halftime.

“I didn’t really know it was that big of a play until we actually got on the sideline and really was like, ‘Wow. We just killed a whole drive,’” Butler said. “That was pretty big.”

He added a second interception early in the fourth quarter after freshman defensive end Stephen Sings hit UNA quarterback Rett Files as he was throwing.

"They came out in the second half and got after us a little bit," North Alabama coach Chris Willis said. "There were about five glaring plays, with turnovers and some crucial penalties, that really us hurt."

Files was under relentless pressure in place of starter Blake Dever, who was knocked out midway through the first quarter after a targeting penalty by Liberty defensive end TreShaun Clark.

Riles completed 15 of 24 passes for 156 yards. He was sacked six times and threw the two interceptions.

UNA was limited to 63 rushing yards and 247 yards of total offense.

“I thought our defense played pretty sound,” Freeze said. ". ... Unfortunately we put them in a bad spot there at the end with the turnover on offense or I think they probably get the shutout. I hate that. I was trying to run the clock out and we’ve got to trust our quarterbacks at some point to make good decisions with the ball.”

