Liberty offensive line coach Gregg to be named Southern Miss' offensive coordinator

Hugh Freeze has to replace a member of his on-field coaching staff at Liberty for the third straight season. This time it’s on the offensive side of the ball.
Offensive line coach Sam Gregg is set to become the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern Mississippi. Gregg will coach the Flames’ offensive line in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 18 against Eastern Michigan.
“Congrats to Sam. Good ball Coach and opportunity. Also love the way he is finishing the year for our players,” Freeze tweeted Monday morning.
Gregg was linked to the same position on Will Hall’s staff at Southern Miss last season.
The move reunites Hall and Gregg after the two served together on the same staff at Division II programs West Alabama and West Georgia. Gregg was Hall’s offensive coordinator at both stops.
Freeze had to replace defensive assistant coaches after the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. Kyle Pope, who served as linebackers coach in 2019, left to become the defensive line coach at Memphis. Corey Batoon was the safeties coach at Liberty in 2020 and is now the defensive coordinator at South Alabama.
Gregg’s offensive line at Liberty has struggled in 2021. The Flames have surrendered 50 sacks through 12 games this season after giving up 50 in the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined.