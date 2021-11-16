Liberty offensive line worked to fix consistency issues during off week

“When the head coach comes over, you know you didn’t do something right; it shows that there’s something we need to get fixed,” Sargeant said. “By him coming down, I think it kind of sent a message to us. We need to fix this, and we’re all in, we’re all committed, we’re all together, we’re all going to fix this together.”

Sargeant credited Gregg and graduate assistant Cullen Casey with working the offensive line during the off week. The main focus was getting pass protection solidified to keep Louisiana’s defensive front at bay.

Chauncey Manac and Zi’Yon Hill are tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks, and four other players have recorded two or more sacks.

“I think they’re a really good group, they’re experienced, and they play really well and really hard. I think probably this group we’re going to play against Louisiana is probably the best overall D-line we’re going to play against thus far,” Sargeant said. “I know other teams have had players here and there, but this group is really solid up front. It’s going to come down to us executing each play, straining to finish. We’ve just got to stay locked in mentally because they do a lot of line movements. We’ve got to keep our feet and make sure our eyes are right.”