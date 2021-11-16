Liberty offensive line worked to fix consistency issues during off week

The off week was a welcomed sight to Liberty’s veteran offensive line. The group, made up of four super seniors and five juniors and redshirt sophomores, needed the break after lining up in the trenches for 10 consecutive weeks.
Before the group took four days off to rest, they spent three practices refining their craft and working on ways to better protect quarterback Malik Willis in the pocket.
Position coach Sam Gregg made a point very clear: the five offensive linemen on the field needed to work together as a unified nickel, not five separate pennies. One penny can get loose, and the group then wouldn’t work in harmony.
“That’s what really matters the most,” super senior center Thomas Sargeant said. “We all have to play at the same time, and it’s hard when I’ll give up a block or someone else will give up a block, and it just hurts us when they’re in key situations. That’s what hurts us the most.”
Liberty’s offensive line, considered a strength with its veteran group at the beginning of the season, has struggled keeping Willis’ jersey clean through 10 weeks.
The Flames have allowed 38 sacks through 10 games and rank 126th out of 130 teams by surrendering 3.8 sacks per game. The only teams worse are North Carolina (3.9), Tennessee (3.9), Southern Mississippi (4.3) and Akron (5.3).
“I think to me it is a little bit [frustrating] because I know how good of a group we are and can be,” Sargeant said. “I don’t think we’ve played our best football game this year thus far as a whole group, and that’s something these last two games we’re going to focus on.”
The Flames (7-3) host Louisiana and Army to close the season. The Ragin’ Cajuns average 2.5 sacks per game, while the Black Knights are getting to the quarterback less than two times per contest.
Louisiana recorded a season-high four sacks in a Sept. 25 win at Georgia Southern.
Liberty surrendered nine sacks in a 27-14 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 6, and it gave up six sacks in games against Syracuse and North Texas.
The Flames allowed 50 sacks in Hugh Freeze’s first two seasons at the helm (28 in 2019 and 22 in 2020), with a single-game high of eight surrendered in his 2019 debut against Syracuse.
“I probably spent more time with them than ever before last week just trying to figure out ways to give us a chance,” Freeze said. “Not only is [Louisiana’s] D-line talented, but their linebackers and secondary also. They’re a complete team, and they’ll bring pressure from both boundary and field. We’ve got to protect him. … That’s a big, big key to us competing in this game.”
Freeze’s presence in those three practices certainly caught the attention of the linemen.
“When the head coach comes over, you know you didn’t do something right; it shows that there’s something we need to get fixed,” Sargeant said. “By him coming down, I think it kind of sent a message to us. We need to fix this, and we’re all in, we’re all committed, we’re all together, we’re all going to fix this together.”
Sargeant credited Gregg and graduate assistant Cullen Casey with working the offensive line during the off week. The main focus was getting pass protection solidified to keep Louisiana’s defensive front at bay.
Chauncey Manac and Zi’Yon Hill are tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks, and four other players have recorded two or more sacks.
“I think they’re a really good group, they’re experienced, and they play really well and really hard. I think probably this group we’re going to play against Louisiana is probably the best overall D-line we’re going to play against thus far,” Sargeant said. “I know other teams have had players here and there, but this group is really solid up front. It’s going to come down to us executing each play, straining to finish. We’ve just got to stay locked in mentally because they do a lot of line movements. We’ve got to keep our feet and make sure our eyes are right.”
Liberty has allowed one sack or fewer in only three games this season (Campbell, UAB and UMass), and the Flames handily won those matchups.
In the Flames’ three losses, they surrendered 19 sacks. Syracuse had six sacks, and Louisiana-Monroe racked up four sacks.
“I’d say it basically comes down to being fundamentally sound,” Sargeant said. “If you go out there and take a pass pro set and you take the wrong angle or you over set the guys, the reps over at that point. It’s just going to take us being fundamentally sound, executing the technique that we’ve been taught and just staying locked in the whole game. Can’t take any plays off.”