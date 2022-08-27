Liberty offensive line working to become 'hard-working, dirty, gritty-nosed football players'

The title track of Eric Church’s fourth studio album, “The Outsiders,” blared Wednesday morning as Liberty’s football practice moved outdoors. The music easily drowns out the occasional piercing sound of a whistle during a special teams drill as the unit works on kickoff coverage and return.

Those drills require down time to get elements reset. It isn’t hard, in those brief periods of reset, to hear the pop of shoulder pads and the screech of metal bending as the offensive linemen deliver yet another blow to the five-man blocking sled.

Eighteen players in the group take turns going through those drills. Every few seconds, the vibration from the pop and the screech of the sled being hit once again bounces off the nearby wall of the indoor practice facility and is heard clearly over the music.

No break. No rest. No time to waste. The Flames’ offensive line doesn’t hesitate in refining its collective craft. Each of those players, under the watchful eye of position coach Chris Klenakis, pushes harder each time. They have a singular mindset of being the backbone of the offense, a blue-collar, lunch-pail carrying core that won’t break like it did last season.

“We’re always striving for toughness. I think every O-line coach in America is going to tell you they're trying to instill toughness in their guys,” Klenakis said. “Our thing about us is we don’t talk about it, we go to work each day and go out there with a mentality of let’s work hard, let’s get better today. If we can get better each day, then everything will take care of itself.”

Brendan Schlittler, Cooper McCaw and Jacob Bodden have led the charge of improvement. The three were prominent figures on Liberty’s offensive line in 2020 and 2021, when the Flames featured one of the nation’s top offensive lines (2020), only to fail to meet expectations the following campaign.

The 2021 season could only be considered disastrous for a unit that featured a veteran group with three sixth-year seniors and a fifth-year senior. The quarterbacks were sacked an eye-opening 52 times, which overshadowed a rushing attack that ranked 46th nationally.

It was a surprising twist for an offensive line that had been nothing but steady in position coach Sam Gregg’s first two seasons. The Flames allowed a grand total of 50 sacks in the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, and the group paved the way for the nation’s ninth-best rushing offense in 2020.

“The focus is to make sure what happened last year doesn’t happen again. Way too many sacks, could have rushed the ball a lot more,” Schlittler, the starting right guard, said. “I think complacent was a word that was used a lot in our group.”

The way 2021 unfolded did not sit well with Schlittler and McCaw. McCaw admitted the group did not play up to the standard that had been previously set, and Schlittler added the players took the blame for what transpired on the field.

Gregg announced before the Flames’ appearance in the LendingTree Bowl that he was reuniting with one of his best friends, Will Hall, as the new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern Miss, which opened the door for a new voice leading the group.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze hired Klenakis, a veteran in the coaching ranks who has made stops at Nevada, Southern Miss, Arkansas, Iowa State and Louisville.

Klenakis helped develop the unit’s nickname, the Union, to change the mindset of the group to become the team’s hardest workers.

The intense practices are just the start of how the offensive line has earned its nickname. Klenakis shows film from nearly two decades ago of how offensive linemen were physical and dictated how the game was going to unfold.

“You watch the film and there’s dudes that are cutting guys and their legs are flying over the top of their heads, and these guys are just hard-working, dirty, gritty-nosed football players. That’s how we practice,” Schlittler said. “In our individual period, the pace is a lot more intense, it’s a lot more reps, and you’re working to become what we think we can be.”

Liberty lost familiar faces Thomas Sargeant, Tristan Schultz and Damian Bounds to graduation, and Ole Miss transfer Bryce Mathews played in 12 games in his lone season with the Flames.

Veteran offensive linemen were brought in through the transfer portal to help fill those voids. Center Cam Reddy (Colorado State), left tackle Naasir Watkins (Kentucky), tackle/guard X’Zauvea Gadlin (Tulsa) and tackle Reggie Young (Iowa Central Community College) have added new blood to a unit that includes the three mainstays and a wealth of younger linemen.

It didn't take long for Klenakis' message to sink in with the new faces.

“He emphasizes that the onus of the offense is on us, the mentality of the offense is on us. If we come to work with a lunch-pail mentality, we’re going to keep our heads down, we’re going to keep working and we’re going to be tough guys. That’s going to spread through the offense,” Watkins said. “If there’s one thing K is big on, it’s all five men in the unit working as one. Once we master that, once we get better with our communication and our double teams and all of that, not only are we going to start jelling better up front, it’s going to make the tight ends and receivers and quarterbacks and running backs jell with us, and we’re really going to become a unit then.”

Added Schlittler: "The buy-in that we’ve had in this room is the highest I’ve ever seen it, and it’s really cool to see guys that were never even close to bought in that are bought in now. With the new guys coming in, they’ve all been great leaders, they’ve all bought in. It’s just been a great process and I’m super excited to see what happens with that."

Klenakis has kept an open-door policy so the tight ends and the running backs are welcomed to join the offensive line team meetings. It has been extremely beneficial for the running backs, as they can see what exactly the offensive line does to block for them and what they can do to help the line in passing situations.

“We get to see what the line talking about how their blocking scheme is, so we can just have a second picture of what we’re reading, what we can see,” tailback Shedro Louis said. “ … I feel like it’s a big difference. Everybody together, everybody interacting as a team.”

Quarterback Charlie Brewer, named the starter for the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss (7 p.m. on ESPN+), has noticed the improvement in the offensive line. He, like the four new faces on the line, arrived on campus in January and had to grow with the offense during the spring practices, summer workouts and training camp.

Brewer will rely on the offensive line to give him adequate protection as he stands in the pocket or running lanes if he hands the ball off to the tailback. The Utah transfer isn’t as mobile of a quarterback as former starter Malik Willis, so he will be more decisive in delivering passes instead of trying to extend plays with his legs.

That could help lower the sack number back to the 2020 number of 22, which in turn should open more opportunities for both the passing and rushing attacks.

“When it’s fourth down, when it’s third down and short, when it’s goal line, when it’s four-minute offense, if we need to run, you lean on us. That’s the attitude that we carry in every practice and every week, and we’ll carry it in every game,” Gadlin said. “We feel like we have to be the strength. Great teams are only as great as their offensive lines are. We are the strength of our team and we will carry ourselves that way.”