Liberty offensive lineman Adair, Bassham enter transfer portal

Liberty’s offensive line took a big hit two days after Monday’s final spring practice.

Sophomore Andrew Adair and redshirt freshman Gage Bassham entered the transfer portal Wednesday morning, dealing the Flames a major blow to the depth in the front five.

Liberty graduated two starters (center Thomas Sargeant and left tackle Tristan Schultz) and two backups (left guard Damian Bounds and right tackle Bryce Mathews) from last season’s two-deep depth chart.

The Flames replaced those losses through the transfer portal in Colorado State center Cam Reddy, Kentucky tackle Naasir Watkins and Iowa Central Community College tackle Reggie Young.

The interior of the line returns left guard Jacob Bodden and right guard Brendan Schlittler, and the transfers of Adair and Bassham impact the depth at guard.

Adair spent the spring serving as the backup center to Reddy. He also was cross-training to play at guard if needed.

“The past year has been a time unlike no other and I am so thankful and blessed, but after much thought and prayer, I believe God has set me on a different path,” Adair wrote in a social media post.

Adair, a Warrenton native, made nine appearances as Schlittler’s backup during his true freshman season in 2021. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Adair’s transfer likely means Harrison Hayes will move back to center after serving as Sargeant’s backup in 2021. Hayes spent the spring splitting time with Watkins as the first-string left tackle.

John Kourtis, the longtime backup at center, was moved to right guard during the spring.

Bassham never saw the field in his two seasons with the Flames. The Abingdon native transferred to Lord Botetourt High School as a senior and signed with Liberty in the 2020 signing class.

He was a midyear enrollee who just completed his third spring with the program.

Bassham has four seasons of eligibility remaining. The NCAA paused the eligibility clock for the 2020 coronavirus-altered season, and Bassham redshirted in 2021.

“The last two and a half years have been nothing short of a blessing and I will never forget my time here,” Bassham wrote in a social media post.

Sargeant, Schultz and Mathews joined former defensive tackle Ralfs Rusins who were named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday.

They were four of 1,559 graduated players from 313 schools who completed their final year of playing eligibility in fall 2021, attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2, met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements, and were starters or significant contributors throughout the 2021 season.

