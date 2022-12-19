Liberty offensive linemen feel preparation has been 'great' for Boca Raton Bowl

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — X’Zauvea Gadlin vividly remembers the meeting the entire offense had when Liberty opened practice in preparation for the Boca Raton Bowl. It was during this meeting that offensive line coach Chris Klenakis took command with the Flames’ two primary play callers — Hugh Freeze and Kent Austin — both in Auburn. He wanted to ensure the offense became unified and focused on preparing for Toledo.

The players certainly took notice.

“He said great offenses do this, great offenses do that ... and we all had that meeting together to understand what a great offense looks like,” Gadlin, the starting right tackle, said Monday afternoon. “I feel like he’s done a really good job of preparing all of us to understand that even though it’s a quote-unquote new voice, he’s been one of the main voices speaking to us as an offense over the past couple of weeks.”

Interim head coach Josh Aldridge hasn’t formally announced who is calling offensive plays when the Flames (8-4) play the Mid-American Conference champion Rockets (8-5) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday inside FAU Stadium. Klenakis is the logical choice with an offensive pedigree that spans 31 seasons at the college level, and he is able to work within the framework of the system the Flames have run the entire season to ensure players are on the same page.

Klenakis previously served as offensive coordinator during a six-year stretch at Nevada. He has worked with the offensive lines on potent units at Arkansas and Louisville.

“I also think he’s taken command. I mean this is not the first time he’s been an offensive coordinator,” Gadlin said, “it’s not the first time he’s been a play caller, so he knows what to expect and he knows how to get those messages across.”

Toledo expected a change in play caller once Freeze and Austin took left to take new jobs at Auburn (Freeze as head coach and Austin in an undetermined off-the-field role), and that meant studying 12 games worth of film to learn players’ tendencies. It boiled down to understanding how linemen block based on play call, how receivers ran their routes and how different quarterbacks handled situations.

“It’s good at this time of the season just because we have all their games,” Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant said, “and we got to see most of the quarterbacks play and kind of get a feel for who they are and more or less scheme and players and how they’re going to operate. It’s been a good opportunity to watch them over the time. They’re a good football team. We’re going to have to be on our game and play well.”

Gant said the Rockets defense has watched film of all three quarterbacks that started for Liberty during the season, and he’s expecting “more than one in this game.”

The Flames have only played two games this season in which one quarterback took every snap (Kaidon Salter against UAB and Johnathan Bennett at Arkansas), and Aldridge even said every quarterback could potentially play.

Gadlin and right guard Brendan Schlittler each said the practices in preparation for the bowl game have been “great.” Schlittler even went as far as to say the execution is “some of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”

“It’s definitely been interesting the whole season,” Schlittler added. “I just think what we’ve been through, it’s kind of like we needed this opportunity to blow off some steam and come together as a team and show that we are who we think we are and get our swagger back. It’s kind of the situation that is really what’s going to make this special tomorrow.”

Liberty’s defense has carried the team with a unit that leads the nation in tackles for a loss, is fourth in sacks, 15th in interceptions and 19th in red-zone defense.

“I think everybody will agree that we’ve had a solid year on defense this year and we want to keep that momentum going,” Aldridge said. “We stubbed our toe in maybe just one or two games this year on defense, but besides that we’ve been pretty consistent. I’d like to see us finish regardless of the distractions and who we have and who we don’t have in this game. That’s been my focus.”

The offense, on the other hand, has struggled with the quarterback carousel that began in the season opener when starter Charlie Brewer went down with a fracture in his throwing hand. Salter and Bennett each had their turn at starter, with Bennett leading the team to program-defining wins over BYU and Arkansas.

Freeze’s departure had the potential to fracture the locker room. The Flames didn’t win again after topping the Razorbacks, and the regular-season finale was a disaster in a 35-point setback to New Mexico State.

Players have used the bowl preparation to focus on keeping the team together, especially on the offensive side.

“I think we’re all ready to showcase that it was never only about Coach Freeze. He’s a big part of what Liberty has been able to do over the past few years, but we also understand that we’re the ones who have to go out and perform,” Gadlin said. “If it’s all built upon one person, those things will fall. I think that we’ve been able to get back to ourselves and focus on us and not let anything else distract us from being focused on Toledo.”