Liberty, Oklahoma State bring contrasting styles into NCAA Tournament matchup

“They play at a slow pace, but they’re really intentional on playing the right way, making the right plays and things like that,” Cunningham said. “That’s one of those teams where you have to start the game off well, because getting the lead back against them will probably take two or three minutes. They dictate the pace. You have to start out well and make them play catch up. We have to be on our ‘A’ game, for sure.”

McGhee, the ASUN player of the year, leads the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game and is shooting 41.3% from 3-point range. Parker is second on the team in scoring and leads the team in assists in his first season with Liberty after transferring from Division II Henderson State.

“I know it’s going to be a fight. I know they’re going to make it really hard on us to get good shots, they’re going to try to limit us to one shot as much as possible, and they’re not going to foul us,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “They don’t foul, they don’t turn it over, and they’re highly efficient. We’ve got to do a really good job of being disciplined in our assignments and not allowing Liberty to totally dictate the tempo of the game, which I think will be a critical factor in how this game plays out.”