Liberty on verge of being ranked again after win over BYU

Liberty’s entrance into Williams Stadium was delayed Saturday afternoon. Those players, ready to burst through the gate from their locker room, were treated to the week’s hype video before the intro video was played on the massive video board in the north end zone.

Those extra few minutes provided an opportunity. It was a chance to tune out the noise and soak in what was waiting for those players beyond the gate.

A throng of fans packed into Williams Stadium. Another faith-based institution, one with a bona fide pedigree in the college football world, lined up on the opposite sideline. The extra time offered a chance for players to realize what they had been told during the week, that they were “walking in the vision” set by Jerry Falwell Sr., was becoming reality.

“This win is the biggest home game in school history,” quarterback Johnathan Bennett said after leading the Flames to a 41-14 win over BYU. “I took the time to watch that Jerry Falwell video this week about going to play Notre Dame in South Bend and playing BYU, and we’re going to beat them. We had an opportunity to make his vision come true tonight. It was awesome.”

Falwell, during many of his sermons at Thomas Road Baptist Church, spoke of his dreams for Liberty on the athletic front. He wanted the Flames to play the likes of BYU and Notre Dame, Alabama and Southern California on the gridiron.

That meant Liberty would have to be considered among the nation’s best teams to compete with those established programs. The Flames are almost back in the polls after the marquee win over BYU.

Liberty is second among those receiving votes in both the Associated Press and coaches Top 25 polls that were released early Sunday afternoon. It is the closest the Flames have been to being ranked since they were second in the receiving votes category after Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked 17th in the AP Top 25 poll.

“I would think we would probably get a few votes here and there,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said, “but you’ve got to go to Arkansas next. If you don’t get it done against an SEC team, they just drop you out of it. How much value we put on that is pretty small, really. Now, at the end of the season, I think there’s some value that would be put on that if we end up in it.”

Freeze spent the past week emphasizing the importance of Liberty’s home game against BYU. It was the first time the Cougars have played in Lynchburg, and he never hesitated in letting his players know it was the “biggest home game” in program history.

Liberty delivered with a dominating performance. The offense, behind a consistent Bennett, racked up a season-high 547 yards. BYU was held to a season-low 14 points and had only 142 yards of offense after the first quarter as the Liberty defense continued to make plays.

“I think we responded to it very well,” defensive tackle Kendy Charles said.

It was the type of complete-game effort the Flames had been seeking all season. Bennett is one of three quarterbacks who have started; all four scholarship signal callers have contributed in some way this season, which has led to the inconsistent play on offense.

Bennett was able to play with poise and confidence Saturday. His performance in the pocket helped the offense sustain drives against a BYU defense that has been picked apart in three consecutive weeks.

“I feel like this is the turning point for the rest of the season,” running back Dae Dae Hunter said.

Hunter rushed for a career-high 213 yards and became the first Liberty tailback to top the 200-yard mark since Rashad Jennings did so in 2008.

The Flames, through all those inconsistencies and quarterback changes, head into their open week with seven victories and hope to get key contributors back before a Nov. 5 showdown at Arkansas.

“I just think it was a big night,” Freeze said.