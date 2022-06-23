Liberty opens at Bellarmine to begin final season in ASUN Conference

Liberty’s run to a fourth consecutive ASUN Conference men’s basketball title was derailed at home by Bellarmine in the conference tournament semifinals this year. The Flames won’t have to wait long to face the Knights in the upcoming season.

The ASUN released its league schedule for the 2022-23 season Thursday afternoon. The 14 conference members will play 18-game schedules that begin Dec. 29 and conclude Feb. 28.

Liberty begins its fifth and final season in the ASUN by playing Bellarmine at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 29. It is the first of nine road games for the Flames in the league schedule.

“I’m sure that will be a stiff challenge,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of the opener after Thursday’s practice.

Liberty will play eight conference teams once in league play and face the other five teams twice.

Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and ASUN newcomer Queens appear twice on the Flames’ schedule.

Queens, which is transitioning from Division II, will play Liberty twice in a three-day stretch to close the season. The Royals host the Flames on Feb. 22 and visit Liberty Arena on Feb. 24 in the regular-season finale.

“We’ve scrimmaged them year in and year out, they’re a Division I team,” McKay said of Queens. “They’ve been a Division I team for a while.”

Austin Peay is slated to join the ASUN on July 1 after being a member of the Ohio Valley Conference since 1962. The Govs host the Flames on Feb. 2.

Queens and Austin Peay continue the expansion of the ASUN, which will lose Liberty and Jacksonville State to Conference USA after this upcoming season. JSU, EKU and Central Arkansas just completed their first season in the ASUN.

“Will it upgrade the caliber of play in the ASUN? Yeah. With the addition of Jax State, Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky, our conference schedule got a lot better really quickly,” McKay said. “That will just continue next year with the new Conference USA. We’ve got to get used to that.”

Liberty’s home opener is scheduled for Jan. 2 against Lipscomb. Central Arkansas (Jan. 14) and Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 11) will play inside Liberty Arena for the first time this upcoming season, while Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Stetson, FGCU and Bellarmine are slated to play in Lynchburg.

Liberty’s six other road games are at EKU, Jacksonville, North Florida, Lipscomb, Kennesaw State and JSU.

The loss to Bellarmine in last season’s ASUN tournament semifinals ended the Flames’ hopes of winning a fourth consecutive title. The Knights won the league title, but were ineligible to advance to the NCAA Tournament because of their transition period from Division II.

Jacksonville State claimed the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“I think when I look back and reflect on what our guys accomplished in the year, I think there’s a lot of fruit that was born from last season,” McKay said. “You heard me say towards the end that it’s really hard to be grateful for what you feel entitled to, so I think our group as a whole experienced just a greater sense of gratitude for having won three consecutive championships. No one out there wants to finish in second, and I think that’s a tribute to the guys that are in our program.”

The 18-game league schedule alleviates a pain McKay has felt in recent offseasons. The coach frequently has stated the difficulty of completing the nonconference schedule, and the additional two conference games helps that cause.

The Flames already have announced five nonconference games. They welcome Southern Mississippi to Liberty Arena on Nov. 18 to open the Cancun Challenge, and then open the Riviera Division against Northwestern on Nov. 22. Liberty will play either Bradley or Auburn the following day.

Liberty concludes a three-game series with Missouri on Dec. 7 in Columbia, Missouri.

The Flames face Bryant in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 17 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“I’m reminded that it’s a compliment that other teams may not want to play you, I get that. When Darius McGhee announced that he’s coming back, nonconference scheduling died,” McKay said. “We’re still trying to complete it. I think we’re close and we’ve had to take what we can get. Maybe having two less games is a benefit. I’d love for our guys to play whoever they can because we’d love to test them in the nonconference.”

