Liberty opens weekend series with win over Coastal; Wagner injured in fourth inning

The thrill of Liberty’s 7-2 series-opening victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday night was not at the forefront of Scott Jackson’s mind as he made a walk down the hallway toward the athletic trainer’s room. The Flames coach had one thing on his mind: the status of starting second baseman Will Wagner.
Jackson said the early diagnosis from athletic trainer Dan Preusser was Wagner suffered a back spasm or whiplash after a collision with Jaylen Guy in shallow right-center field in the fourth inning at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Wagner, the reigning ASUN Conference player of the week, left the game complaining about not being able to rotate his lower back after Guy, racing in from center field to chase down a fly ball, collided shoulder first with Wagner’s lower back.
Guy remained in the game and was visibly upset about the play in center field.
“Anytime that happens and you see a player going full speed toward another player, your heart kind of stops for a minute,” Jackson said. “I’m glad it wasn’t worse than it is, I’ll say that. We’ll pray for Will and hope that it’s something that he can bounce back pretty quick from.”
Jackson said Wagner is questionable and likely won’t play in the final two games of the weekend series against the Chanticleers. He hopes the junior will return either next weekend against Bellarmine or in Tuesday’s road game against Virginia.
“We just have to see where it goes,” Jackson said.
The Flames (26-9) led 2-0 at the time of Wagner’s injury, and starter Trevor DeLaite kept it that way by retiring the next two hitters on five pitches.
“My first priority was if both of them were OK,” DeLaite said. “Those are two guys we need behind us and in the lineup.”
DeLaite improved to 6-1 on the season and is 5-1 with a 2.37 ERA in his last eight starts. His recent string of stellar outings has coincided with his ability to record quick outs and keep his pitch count low.
The right-hander Friday night faced 24 batters and threw three pitches or less to 14 hitters by mixing in a slider with his fastball and changeup.
He permitted two earned runs (in the fifth inning), allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six. Sixty-four of his 90 pitches went for strikes.
“He’s just one of those guys that has a really good feeling when he’s pitching,” Jackson said of DeLaite. “You know you’re going to get strikes; you know you’re going to get both sides of the plate, and it’s a lot to cover as a hitter.”
The Chanticleers (18-14) scored on a pair of singles from Cooper Weiss and Eric Brown in the fifth, but DeLaite responded by striking out Nick Lucky to get out of the inning, and then worked around Parker Chavers’ leadoff double in the sixth to keep the score tied heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The Flames then loaded the bases against Coastal starter Alaska Abney (1-1) and Jake Wilson delivered the go-ahead RBI on his sacrifice fly to the warning track in right to easily score Josh Haney.
Trey McDyre scored on a wild pitch and Brady Gulakowski scored on a double from Cam Locklear for a 5-2 advantage.
McDyre, Gulakowski, Wilson and Locklear each went 2 for 3 and combined for eight of the Flames’ nine hits.
They had five of the six hits Abney surrendered in 5 1/3 innings.
“I think the main thing off of him was just the different look,” Gulakowski said of facing Abney. “You don’t see very many guys throwing sidearm with that movement and those type of pitches. I think it was more so getting through the lineup the second time and into the third time and getting more comfortable with it. He was sinking pitches, he was running pitches, he was moving them everywhere. Getting more comfortable off of him was big for us, and then once we got to the 'pen, I think that’s when our offense really takes stride forward.”
Gulakowski gave Liberty a first-inning lead with his two-run single off Abney.
McDyre tripled to lead off the eighth and scored on an errant throw from Coastal left fielder Alex Gattinelli that bounced on top of the Liberty dugout to allow McDyre to score the unearned run.
Gulakowski scored later in the frame on a passed ball.
“Those three guys [McDyre, Gulakowski and Wilson] were just really, really good tonight,” Jackson said. “I thought they were the difference for us in just some big at-bats and big moments.”
Extra bases: The Liberty relievers David Erickson, Mason Fluharty and Fraser Ellard combined to pitch three scoreless innings and strike out five. … The Flames improved to 25-0 when leading after six innings this season. … Gray Betts extended his hitting streak to 21 games with a double to the left-center field gap to lead off the first inning. … The start of the series’ second game was moved up five hours and is now scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday because of the threat of inclement weather in the afternoon.