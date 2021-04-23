Liberty opens weekend series with win over Coastal; Wagner injured in fourth inning

“We just have to see where it goes,” Jackson said.

The Flames (26-9) led 2-0 at the time of Wagner’s injury, and starter Trevor DeLaite kept it that way by retiring the next two hitters on five pitches.

“My first priority was if both of them were OK,” DeLaite said. “Those are two guys we need behind us and in the lineup.”

DeLaite improved to 6-1 on the season and is 5-1 with a 2.37 ERA in his last eight starts. His recent string of stellar outings has coincided with his ability to record quick outs and keep his pitch count low.

The right-hander Friday night faced 24 batters and threw three pitches or less to 14 hitters by mixing in a slider with his fastball and changeup.

He permitted two earned runs (in the fifth inning), allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six. Sixty-four of his 90 pitches went for strikes.

“He’s just one of those guys that has a really good feeling when he’s pitching,” Jackson said of DeLaite. “You know you’re going to get strikes; you know you’re going to get both sides of the plate, and it’s a lot to cover as a hitter.”