Liberty outlasts Coastal Carolina in overtime to claim Cure Bowl victory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Blocked field goals have been synonymous with thrilling endings in the Liberty and Coastal Carolina football rivalry. The Chanticleers used a blocked field goal to win a 2013 double-overtime thriller in Lynchburg, and the Flames returned the favor the following year in a game that decided the Big South Conference title in Conway, South Carolina.

It was fitting a blocked field goal determined the renewal of both programs’ fiercest rivalry.

Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi’s 42-yard field goal attempt to close the first overtime Saturday night, and No. 23 Liberty claimed a thrilling 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

It was a scintillating conclusion to a bowl game that was projected to be one of the most compelling in this bowl season. The outcome lived up to the massive hype.

Alex Barbir, the hero in Liberty’s thrilling Nov. 7 victory at Virginia Tech, gave the Flames (10-1) a three-point lead with his 44-yard field goal to close the Flames’ possession in overtime.

Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall threw three incomplete passes on the Chanticleers’ possession, and James and the rest of his teammates got a substantial push up the middle to block Biscardi’s attempt.