Liberty overcomes disastrous fourth-quarter shooting to defeat Lipscomb

Liberty women’s basketball coach Carey Green paused for a moment as he looked at the printed box score in front of him. Several thoughts likely rushed through his mind as he looked at the Flames’ fourth-quarter shooting.

It must be a misprint for it to say Liberty shot 1 of 10 over the final 10 minutes. But as Green replayed a disjointed and dragged out fourth quarter, it became apparent to him very quickly. The Flames really only made one field goal in the final frame.

They still won.

Liberty’s ability to convert at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, plus timely defensive stops, allowed the Flames to defeat Lipscomb 64-51 before an announced crowd of 733 inside Liberty Arena on Wednesday evening.

“That hurts, but I understand why,” Green said. “Those 10 shots were pretty rushed. There were several of those shots that were pretty good shots that we got fouled on, and that’s the reason we went to the foul line there 14 times. It was good that we finished. That was the difference.”

The Flames (22-2, 10-1 ASUN Conference) shot 44.4% from the field through the opening 30 minutes and built a 50-33 lead. Liberty’s defense was stifling the Bisons (8-15, 3-7), and the Flames’ post play was gobbling up points and rebounds at an efficient rate.

Lipscomb, though, went into a full-court press against Liberty’s second-string, and the 17-point lead started dropping ever so slightly as the quarter continued and the Flames’ starters were brought back in.

Jordan Bailey’s 3-pointer with 6:27 remaining gave the Flames a 57-37 lead, but that accounted for their final made field goal.

Lipscomb went on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 59-47 on Jalyn Holcomb’s 3-pointer.

"There was just a period of time there, five minutes I guess, we just didn’t manage the clock very well, the game very well," Green said. "We took quick shots, let them get a little happy. Fourth quarter was their big quarter. … When you’re down, your strategy is to press and we had our bench in. It’s not very fair to them. They don’t get pressed very often.

"The first bunch didn’t handle it very well, either. It’s good for us to go through a situation where we had to call a timeout, take a deep breath and hit reset and finish out the game."

However, the Bisons’ shooting dried up over the final 2 1/2 minutes as the Flames converted from the charity stripe to pick up the win.

“I just think that we got comfortable and I think that showed,” Liberty forward Mya Berkman said. “They just had us on our heels until we just had to come back in and play how we played basically the whole game. It was definitely weird. There were stoppages and obviously I was sitting and basically all the starters were sitting for like 15 minutes, at least. We were able to still get the win.”

Berkman led the Flames with 14 points and eight rebounds. Bella Smuda had nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

Dee Brown had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Priscilla Smeenge finished with seven points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

“I feel like at the start of the fourth quarter, we just had a little bit of miscommunication and really couldn’t handle the pressure too well,” Smeenge said. “Towards the end, we were able to kind of just let them come at us more and draw the fouls or get fouled. There were times we got a little flustered or were out of rotation and letting them score the ball in different ways. I know we’re a lot better than that.”

Holcomb scored six of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. She made four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.

Casey Collier added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Lipscomb was shooting a paltry 26% from the field entering the fourth quarter. The Bisons were 8 of 18 from the field, but Holcomb’s two 3s were the only made triples on eight fourth-quarter attempts.

Lipscomb made six 3s in the first half.

“I guess that makes it even sweeter that we won the game,” Green said.

Liberty shot 11 of 14 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter after shooting 7 of 12 in the first three quarters.

“It was very important we hit free throws tonight,” Green said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.