Ritchie McKay wrote two numbers on the whiteboard during a media timeout with 7 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half Thursday night.

It read 52-26.

The Liberty players took one look at what was written and knew exactly what it meant. McKay reminded his group of the time it erased a 26-point deficit earlier in the season.

A 13-point deficit against Eastern Kentucky with more than 27 minutes remaining? No problem.

“The way our team is built, we’re always going to have a chance regardless of what the score is,” Liberty guard Darius McGhee said. “We’ve just got to be tough on one end and work to get really good shots on the other end. … We’ve got to keep chipping away and make sure we capitalize on those possessions.”

The Flames erased the deficit before the end of the first half. Then they converted on several key possessions down the stretch, highlighted by Kyle Rode’s 3-pointer with 31.8 seconds remaining, to claim a 79-73 win over the Colonels in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals before a Liberty Arena-record crowd of 4,043.

“It’s a great feeling, especially winning these tough games,” McGhee said.

The second-seeded Flames (26-7) advanced to their fifth conference championship game in six seasons and will play at top-seeded Kennesaw State (25-8) at 3 p.m. Sunday for the ASUN’s automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The Owls defeated fifth-seeded Lipscomb 80-71 in the other semifinal.

“We know how hard it will be,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of facing the Owls.

The third-seeded Colonels (20-13) delivered an initial haymaker with strong offensive play in the opening minutes and led 26-13 following Tayshawn Comer’s 3-pointer with 8:56 remaining in the first half.

The media timeout, which came about 90 seconds after Comer’s triple, allowed McKay to write the score on the whiteboard. It served as a reminder of how the Flame erased a 26-point deficit on Nov. 18 in a 76-72 loss to Southern Miss.

“I feel like we’ve been battle-tested I think in our nonconference schedule and a really good ASUN season and played in some games where you had to just outlast the opponent,” McKay said. “I feel like that prepared us the right way and our guys had a really good response.”

Liberty answered with an 18-5 run to tie the game, and then delivered in a back-and-forth contest in the second half as EKU never allowed the Flames to put the game away in front of a raucous crowd.

“We kept fighting and fighting and fighting and gave ourselves a chance at the end,” EKU coach A.W. Hamilton said.

McGhee led all scorers with 29 points despite missing his first seven shots.

“They’ve got the three-time player of the year in the league. He wasn’t going to continue missing shots,” Hamilton said of McGhee.

Freshman point guard Colin Porter tallied a career-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He had 11 first-half points in helping the Flames rally back from the 13-point deficit, and he did not commit a turnover for the fourth consecutive game.

“He just stuck his shots. He’s a really good player,” Hamilton said of Porter. “I thought he was tremendous offensively; he didn’t force the issue, he took his open shots, he put us in jail when we were in drop coverage, and he really put a lot of pressure on our defense. He played extremely well.”

Devontae Blanton led the Colonels with 23 points and nine assists.

Comer, the ASUN freshman of the year, finished with 14 points. Cooper Robb had 10 points.

Robb was the primary defender on McGhee and was responsible for McGhee’s slow offensive start.

“Cooper Robb is an excellent defender,” McKay said.

Rode, who had nine points, buried his third and final 3 with 31.8 seconds remaining to put the Flames ahead 75-69.

It was a shot that answered Blanton’s 3-pointer that trimmed the Colonels’ deficit to one possession.

“Kyle Rode’s 3, that was a huge possession. It was an invaluable possession,” McKay said.

Liberty held EKU to six offensive rebounds to mark the third time this season the Flames held the Colonels to single-digit offensive rebounds.

“That’s all heart. Those dudes are smart players,” McKay said. “If we’re decent enough on the defensive end, we kind of know or can anticipate when the shot’s coming up.”