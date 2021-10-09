Liberty overcomes turnovers to topple Middle Tennessee

Malik Willis was not at his sharpest Saturday. The Liberty quarterback, who had made the right decisions through five weeks, was picked off three times by Middle Tennessee.
He, and the defense, more than made up for those miscues.
Willis accounted for three touchdowns, the defense held MTSU to 35 rushing yards, and Liberty overcame a brief scare to roll to a 41-13 Homecoming victory before an announced crowd of 19,935 at Williams Stadium.
The Flames (5-1) were able to overcome Willis’ third multi-interception game in his time with the program by methodically wearing down MTSU (2-4, 1-2 Conference USA).
Liberty finished with 227 rushing yards, led by Joshua Mack’s season-best 91 yards.
Willis added 80 yards on 14 attempts. The quarterback completed 17 of 30 passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions.
The three picks tied a career high he set last season in a one-point loss at North Carolina State.
Unlike that matchup with the Wolfpack, Liberty raced out to a 21-0 lead and recovered quickly after MTSU cut the lead to 26-13 on Chase Cunningham’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Jarrin Pierce with 8:07 left in the third quarter.
That touchdown pass, which came on fourth down, was only the second touchdown allowed by the Flames in the third quarter this season.
The Flames responded with a methodical drive that culminated in Mack’s 2-yard touchdown run for a 34-13 lead, and Willis capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Liberty held its fourth opponent this season to less than 100 rushing yards.
Six players ran the ball for MTSU, and Chaton Mobley led the Blue Raiders with eight yards on four attempts.
Willis connected with DeMario Douglas and Jerome Jackson on touchdown passes of 35 and 5 yards, respectively, in the first quarter to help Liberty build a 14-0 lead.
Douglas caught six passes for a career-high 156 yards.
T.J. Green scored his first rushing touchdown at Liberty on a 1-yard run with 6:55 left in the second quarter to give the Flames a 21-0 lead.