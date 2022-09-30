Liberty pass rush hopes to disrupt Wolff and ODU offensive attack

The pressure created by Liberty’s defensive line doesn’t always result in a sack. It can be collapsing the pocket to prevent a mobile quarterback from finding lanes to escape. Or those pass rushers disengaging from blocks and getting their hands up to tip passes at the line of scrimmage.

Defensive end TreShaun Clark even admitted it becomes frustrating when quarterbacks with quick releases spoil strong pass rushes by getting rid of the ball before the rush reaches its target.

UAB’s Dylan Hopkins and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman made sure to get rid of the ball before succumbing to the Liberty pass rush. The Flames got to those signal callers a combined seven times, and the number could have easily been more if not for passes being delivered a split second before the hit was delivered.

Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff has the same type of quick release as Hopkins and Hartman, which has served him well in avoiding being taken down in the backfield. Wolff, with weapons such as wide receiver Ali Jennings III and tight end Zack Kuntz, utilizes his quick release to keep the Monarchs’ opponents honest in how often they rush.

It will be a delicate balance for the Flames (3-1) and how they rush Wolff when they play ODU (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) at 6 p.m. Saturday inside S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk.

“Those guys like that, if they’re not what you would label as a runner, then they better have a quick release, and he does,” Liberty co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said of Wolff. “He does a really good job of getting the ball out and on time and things like that. When you watch him, you can see that he anticipates things presnap, you can tell he’s pretty seasoned. That Virginia Tech game, he did a really good job of getting that ball out because he had some heat on him.”

The Flames’ formidable pass rush could play a major factor if the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and wind to the eastern part of Virginia. The ODU offensive line has allowed Wolff to be sacked 10 times through four games, and that number could easily be higher if not for Wolff’s quick release and ability to find targets such as Jennings or the 6-foot-8 Kuntz.

“They blitz a lot, but they come downhill and they play physical, they play hard. It’s going to be a good battle right there,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “I think both teams have big offensive lines as well. There’s probably going to be a challenge for both of them, especially after this past week. I think that it’s going to be one of those things where the defensive lines are going to be a critical part of this game.”

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said ODU’s offense goes as Wolff goes, and Wolff has been effective through four games. The redshirt sophomore has completed nearly 56% of his passes for 954 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

Jennings is second in the nation with 559 receiving yards, and he averages more than 23 yards per reception and has hauled in five touchdown receptions.

Kuntz has accounted for Wolff’s two other touchdown passes. He serves as a valuable target in the quick passing attack and in the red zone.

“We’re going to have to be on top of our game to go and come out of there with a win,” Freeze said.

Virginia Tech only recorded one sack despite sending plenty of pressure Wolff’s way. The signal caller was able to use quick passes to keep the pass rush at bay, and he took plenty of shots down the field to Jennings that resulted in either catches or pass interference calls.

Wolff completed less than 50% of his passes against the Hokies because of Tech’s linemen being able to influence the passes at the line of scrimmage. Wolff completed more than 50% of his passes against East Carolina, Virginia and Arkansas State.

“The one thing that they emphasize to us is just impacting the quarterback however we can,” Clark said. “Sometimes the sack isn’t always what happens, but we can still affect the quarterback and cause him to not be able to get his throw off how he’s supposed to or not get it up as high as it’s supposed to or make it go too high. As long as we can affect the quarterback, that’s always a good thing. Just affect the quarterback every single play. If the quarterback’s being affected, the play’s being affected.”

Conversely, ODU’s defense has recorded as many sacks as Liberty has this season (13). Linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation with 16.2 tackles per game and the Monarchs have four players with multiple sacks, led by linebacker Ryan Henry’s three sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter is expected to return to the lineup after missing last week’s game against Akron, and the dual-threat signal caller could break away from those ODU pass rushers in either dry or wet conditions.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us offensively,” Freeze said.