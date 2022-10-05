Liberty picked to win ASUN men's basketball title

Liberty has been the king of the ASUN Conference since it joined prior to the 2018-19 season. The Flames have won 82% of their league games and three tournament titles.

This upcoming campaign marks the final for Liberty in the ASUN before leaving for Conference USA, and the Flames are projected again to be the top team in the league.

Liberty is the overwhelming favorite to win the ASUN in both the preseason media and coaches polls. The Flames received 20 of the 30 first-place votes in the media poll, and they garnered 10 of the 14 first-place votes in the coaches poll.

“We really take the approach of this is our lot and we get a chance to exit the ASUN in a way that we want to compete for the championship,” coach Ritchie McKay said before the team’s first official practice Sept. 27. “If we’re good enough, great. If we don’t, we won’t be defined by it. But it’s certainly part of our pursuit.”

Liberty has posted a 50-11 conference record during its four seasons in the ASUN.

Guard Darius McGhee has been a starter during all four of those seasons. The 5-foot-9 guard, who was the nation’s second-leading scorer a year ago, is the preseason favorite to win the league’s player of the year award for the third straight season.

Forward Kyle Rode joined McGhee on the preseason all-conference team.

“Anytime you get one of the best players in the country to come back, that’s always great for your team,” Rode said before the first practice.

McGhee rolled his eyes and shook his head when Rode called him one of the best players in the country. McGhee, though, is projected to be a preseason All-American as one of the nation’s top players.

“I’m a competitor, but at the same time, I don’t really think about how I stack up against other players on a day-to-day basis,” McGhee said.

“I’d take him against anybody in the country,” Rode quickly chimed in. “I’m glad he’s on my team.”

Jacksonville guard Kevion Nolan and Lipscomb center Ahsan Asadullah joined McGhee as unanimous selections to the preseason team. Central Arkansas’ Camren Hunter, Eastern Kentucky’s Michael Moreno, FGCU’s Chase Johnston, Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood, North Florida’s Carter Hendricksen and North Florida’s Jose Placer made up the rest of the 10-player all-conference team.

Jacksonville, Jacksonville State and FGCU were picked to finish second through fourth, respectively, in both polls. Jacksonville got eight first-place votes in the media poll and three first-place votes in the coaches poll.

Jacksonville State claimed the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, North Florida, Lipscomb (one first-place vote), Austin Peay (one first-place vote), Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas, North Alabama, Stetson and Queens rounded out the media poll.

UNF (one first-place vote), Lipscomb, Bellarmine, KSU, Austin Peay, EKU, UCA, Stetson, Queens and UNA rounded out the coaches poll.