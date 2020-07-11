Liberty picks up commitment from three-star linebacker

The Liberty football program continued a strong recruiting weekend Saturday when three-star linebacker Ahmad Walker announced his verbal commitment on social media.
Walker, a rising senior at Warner Robins High School in Georgia, has a three-star ranking from Rivals, and another recruiting service, 247Sports, gives the linebacker a two-star ranking.
Walker is the fourth defensive player, first linebacker and second player from Georgia in the Flames’ 2021 recruiting class.
Warner Robins opened the 2019 season against Tift County, which features cornerback Wendell McClain. McClain committed to Liberty on June 10.
The Telegraph in Macon, Georgia, named Walker a first-team linebacker in its 2019 All-Middle Georgia football team. Walker had 127 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks in leading Warner Robins to its third-straight trip to the Georgia High School Association 5A state title game.
Liberty was one of 15 Football Bowl Subdivision programs to extend a scholarship offer to Walker, highlighted by Old Dominion, Air Force, Navy, Army and Coastal Carolina. He also received eight more offers from FCS programs.
Walker will join a linebacker corps that features only two seniors (Anthony Butler and Tyron Staples) and two redshirt juniors (Amarii Jenkins and Aaron Pierre).
Six linebackers on the 2020 roster are either sophomores or freshmen, led by expected starter Tyren Dupree.
Micah Glaize, a rising sophomore and Brookville High graduate, moved to linebacker in the spring and received reps at the position during the five practices.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
