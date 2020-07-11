Liberty picks up commitment from three-star linebacker

The Liberty football program continued a strong recruiting weekend Saturday when three-star linebacker Ahmad Walker announced his verbal commitment on social media.

Walker, a rising senior at Warner Robins High School in Georgia, has a three-star ranking from Rivals, and another recruiting service, 247Sports, gives the linebacker a two-star ranking.

Walker is the fourth defensive player, first linebacker and second player from Georgia in the Flames’ 2021 recruiting class.

Warner Robins opened the 2019 season against Tift County, which features cornerback Wendell McClain. McClain committed to Liberty on June 10.

The Telegraph in Macon, Georgia, named Walker a first-team linebacker in its 2019 All-Middle Georgia football team. Walker had 127 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks in leading Warner Robins to its third-straight trip to the Georgia High School Association 5A state title game.

Liberty was one of 15 Football Bowl Subdivision programs to extend a scholarship offer to Walker, highlighted by Old Dominion, Air Force, Navy, Army and Coastal Carolina. He also received eight more offers from FCS programs.