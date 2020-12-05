Liberty picks up defense in second half, McGhee scores 21 in win over Bluefield

Darius McGhee wasn’t asked to score in bulk in his first two seasons with the Liberty men’s basketball team. The junior guard never cracked the 20-point threshold, with other high-quality scoring options filling the roster.
He’s made good on his chances this season.
McGhee topped the 20-point mark for the third time this season Saturday with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting as Liberty pulled away to defeat Bluefield College 86-64 at Liberty Arena.
McGhee was one of 10 Liberty players to score four or more points Saturday.
Elijah Cuffee was the second player in double figures with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
The Flames (4-2), who entered the game leading the nation with 58 made 3s, shot 16 of 43 from beyond the arc. McGhee and Cuffee combined for 11 made 3s.
McGhee, asked to score more this season following the graduation of four prolific scorers from last season’s 30-win team, scored 21 and 23 points in the Flames’ Space Coast Challenge contests against Purdue and Mississippi State, respectively.
He reached the 20-point mark for the first time since those games and leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game. McGhee averaged a career-best 9.5 points last season.
Bluefield (2-5) was led by Jermiah Jenkins’ 26 points and Stanley Christian’s double-double (25 points and 11 rebounds).
The Flames led 52-43 in a high-scoring first half and turned to their defense to pull away in the second half.
Bluefield shot 8 for 26 from the field and 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the second half.
“We had a little bit of casualness that has not been seen this season or in seasons past,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think it will be a chance to get our guys’ attention.”
Keegan McDowell had eight points and a career-high seven assists for Liberty.
Chris Parker added eight points and six assists. The graduate student has dished out at least five assists in four games this season.
