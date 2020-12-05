Liberty picks up defense in second half, McGhee scores 21 in win over Bluefield

Darius McGhee wasn’t asked to score in bulk in his first two seasons with the Liberty men’s basketball team. The junior guard never cracked the 20-point threshold, with other high-quality scoring options filling the roster.

He’s made good on his chances this season.

McGhee topped the 20-point mark for the third time this season Saturday with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting as Liberty pulled away to defeat Bluefield College 86-64 at Liberty Arena.

McGhee was one of 10 Liberty players to score four or more points Saturday.

Elijah Cuffee was the second player in double figures with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

The Flames (4-2), who entered the game leading the nation with 58 made 3s, shot 16 of 43 from beyond the arc. McGhee and Cuffee combined for 11 made 3s.

McGhee, asked to score more this season following the graduation of four prolific scorers from last season’s 30-win team, scored 21 and 23 points in the Flames’ Space Coast Challenge contests against Purdue and Mississippi State, respectively.