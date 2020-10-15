Liberty pivoted in practice this week to prepare for Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper

“I think he’s a guy that their team will be pulling for him, will be behind him,” Symons said. “I think he’s a good player. I think he knows how to run their system. He can run the ball as well as run their offense.”

Culpepper completed 1 of 3 passes for 3 yards against Duke, and he’ll be tasked with throwing it more frequently against a Liberty pass rush that has recorded seven sacks in the past two weeks.

“He’s not as different as the other guy they had,” Liberty nose tackle Ralfs Rusins said, comparing Culpepper to DeVito. “We’re basically preparing for him the same as we would the other guy. There’s not a lot of difference there.”

Culpepper has completed 8 of 19 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown and one interception this season. In 2017, he threw for 518 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 45-of-75 passing.

“Obviously he knows their offense, he has played in some games,” Flames safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said. “ … It might be a little slower, but he knows where he wants to go with the ball.”

DeVito was the starting quarterback when the Orange faced the Flames in the 2019 season opener. He threw for 176 yards and two interceptions on 17-of-35 passing in that game, and was off to a similarly slow start this season.