Liberty planning for Williams Stadium to be at full capacity for 2021 season

Virginia and Virginia Tech previously announced full capacity for their home games at Scott Stadium and Lane Stadium, respectively. Old Dominion has not officially announced it will have full capacity at S.B. Ballard Stadium, but the Monarchs are preparing for capacity crowds.

“I think the biggest trigger for us was when the governor lifted the restrictions back at the end of May,” McCaw said. “Obviously I think from there we’ve seen a number of schools come forward and make announcements that they’re planning on full capacity. We’re just excited about that trend.”

Liberty averaged 875 fans for its six home games in 2020. One thousand fans were allowed for the first five games, and only 250 were admitted for the Black Friday matchup with UMass because of tightening COVID restrictions.

The Flames averaged 18,272 fans in 2019 and 16,282 in 2018. Those two seasons were the program’s first at the FBS level.

McCaw and Liberty are projecting larger crowds for the 2021 season. Most fans were unable to watch in person as the Flames enjoyed their most successful campaign to date with 10 victories, a Cure Bowl triumph over Coastal Carolina, and a finish of 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.