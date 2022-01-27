Liberty plays 'stronger longer' down the stretch to pull away from North Alabama

North Alabama coach Tony Pujol could sense momentum shifting in his team’s direction late in the second half. The Lions, down by double digits for most of the half, trimmed the deficit to four points, and that’s when Pujol elected to burn a timeout. His message: Finish.

Liberty assistant coach Derek Johnston had a similar message in the Flames’ huddle. It revolved around being stronger longer than the opposition. That was exactly what Liberty needed to hear.

“We just had to weather that storm and then just continue to be tough the next four-minute segment,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said.

Liberty responded with a run of its own. The Flames held North Alabama scoreless for more than five minutes and pulled away for a 72-53 victory Thursday evening before an announced crowd of 2,860 inside Liberty Arena.

“We talked about finishing, but easier said than done when you’re playing Liberty,” Pujol said.

The Flames (14-6, 5-0 ASUN Conference) unleashed a 12-0 run that spanned 4 ½ minutes to extend a four-point advantage to a comfortable 63-47 lead.

The run wasn’t solely on electric guard Darius McGhee’s shoulders, either.

Rode, who scored a season-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, scored six points during the run. He matched his career high with eight rebounds and dished out five assists.

Joseph Venzant scored all three of his points during the spurt, and McGhee added one of his patented off-balanced 3-pointers.

McGhee, the nation’s second-leading scorer, finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting. He was 3 of 10 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds. McGhee reached 1,500 points for his career Thursday, becoming the 13th player in program history to hit that mark.

Blake Preston tallied a season-high 13 points and pulled down five rebounds, and Shiloh Robinson was the fourth player in double figures with 10 points and four rebounds.

“Really happy that we responded the right way when it’s 51-47,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think some teams could maybe fracture, but if you would have heard our huddle, this group is really together.”

Liberty was playing its first game after a two-game pause because of COVID protocols. Keegan McDowell was the only player who did not suit up Thursday night, and McKay reiterated after the game that the earliest the full roster could be available is Friday.

Despite not having the nation’s 12th-best 3-point shooter available, Liberty shot 54.3% from the field and made 7 of 17 shots from beyond the arc.

“We have had a funky week in terms of not having routine, not having enough guys to field a regular practice,” McKay said. “Feel great about the way they played, but in light of the circumstances, that was as good as I could have expected.”

The Flames extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 45 games by holding the Lions (8-12, 1-6) to 32.2% shooting and UNA’s leading scorer, Daniel Ortiz, to eight points.

Ortiz scored all eight of his points during the Lions’ 10-0 run that cut the deficit to 51-47 with 7:57 remaining.

“I thought we did a good job in that run,” Pujol said. “We were obviously making plays.”

C.J. Brim came off the bench for the first time this season and led UNA with 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Jamari Blackmon added 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Venzant drew the assignment of guarding Ortiz. That has become a common occurrence with the Liberty freshman guard matching up with the opposing team’s top perimeter player.

Venzant added eight rebounds.

“Between he and Shiloh and Isiah [Warfield], we really have a defensive presence that’s hard to play against,” McKay said. “Our system is team-oriented. I think he just wins a lot of one-on-one battles because he’s so tough.”

Detalian Brown’s jumper with 11:44 remaining in the first half tied the game at 11, and Liberty responded by going on an 11-2 run to stretch the advantage to 22-13.

The Flames methodically built a double-digit lead late in the half by scoring on three straight possessions and entered halftime with a 35-24 advantage.

“I had low expectations of what we were going to look like,” McKay admitted. “We shot 72% in the second half against Jacksonville, a really good defensive team. Everyone that left the building that night or the last time you’ve put eyes on, you think, ‘Woah, they’re clicking.’ That was the best offensive half we’ve played all year, and you’re not going to get that every night. That being said, I thought we did enough to be hard offensively to play against and then defensively the same.

“We’re connected. I think that maybe allows us to navigate through some tough terrain at times.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.