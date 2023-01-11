Liberty point guard Porter shining as a freshman with 'intangibles' that make teammates better

Ritchie McKay was forced, almost out of necessity, to play freshman point guards when he returned to guide the Liberty men’s basketball program eight seasons ago. He had plug-and-play options in graduate transfers like Anthony Fields and Ray Chen, but getting younger players like Lovell Cabbil and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz valuable minutes early was vital to building the program.

McKay saw the winning traits Cabbil and Pacheco-Ortiz brought during their freshman seasons. Cabbil was strong on the defensive end and didn’t lack confidence on offense, while Pacheco-Ortiz was the steady floor general whose demeanor provided a calming presence in late-game situations.

Those qualities quickly appeared in Colin Porter the moment he joined the program over this past summer. He took charge on the offensive end and made his teammates better, and he listened intently to the upperclassmen when it came to learning the defensive scheme.

“I think every coach wants his point guard to be a reflection of the foundation or the pillars that they hope the program operates from,” McKay said after Wednesday’s practice. “… Georgie and Lovell got the chance to play early because we were still trying to get competitive, but for Colin to do it on this team and this version of our program, I think it speaks very highly to the kind of person and player he is.”

The 5-foot-9 Porter was named a starter in the season opener against Regent, and he hasn’t relinquished the starting spot heading into the campaign's 18th game Thursday against North Alabama at Liberty Arena.

Porter, in the starting role, has been conscious to first find his teammates on offense and then take his shots in the rhythm of the game.

“It’s impressive. I just know how hard it is to come in just as a freshman at any position, but to be a point guard and to start as a freshman is really hard to do. I think Colin’s been able to do it extremely well,” junior guard Isiah Warfield said. “He never complains, he’s always in a good mood and he listens well. Even when Coach is telling him something, he listens. When we try telling him something, he listens. There’s never ever a complaint or an excuse on why he didn’t do it. He’s always going to try and do it.”

Porter’s play has allowed star Darius McGhee to play a more traditional shooting guard role, in which he does not have to handle the ball as often as he did last season.

Porter is second on the team with 66 assists and has posted 15 assists to four turnovers through the start of ASUN Conference play.

“[The game's] definitely starting to slow down in the sense of ... [me gaining] confidence and just trying to be the leader out on the court,” Porter said. “Kyle Rode has a great voice, and I’m trying to mimic that in a sense that if he’s not out there or if it’s a lineup change and he’s not out there with me, … just trying to be the coach out on the floor.”

In two categories in particular — making everyone else on the floor better and impacting the Flames' ability to win games — McKay frequently has described Porter's play as more akin to that of an upperclassman than a freshman.

Those were the same traits McKay saw when he was recruiting Parker during his high school playing days at Ashland Blazer in Kentucky and with EAB Tennessee on the AAU circuit.

“I think what he’s got are some of the intangibles or immeasurables that maybe don’t pass the eye test when you’re going out and evaluating in the AAU stuff,” McKay said. “What I loved about Colin and I’ve seen even enhanced since he’s been here, he’s got a toughness and a basketball IQ that makes everyone else around him better.”

Porter wasn’t slated to join Liberty until the 2023-24 season but elected to reclassify and join one season early after completing his junior year in high school. He actually played four varsity seasons by joining the team at Elliott County High School as an eighth grader. He then transferred an hour north from Sandy Hook, Kentucky, to Ashland, where he became a star over the next three seasons.

Porter helped Ashland post a 33-0 record and win the 16th Region tournament in his freshman season. However, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tomcats went 48-11 over the next two seasons with Porter at point guard, and he carried that confidence into how he played over the summer to claim the starting role.

“As a freshman, I’m going to make mistakes,” Porter said of a message McKay has told him. “That’s why you have teammates like Kyle Rode and Darius McGhee. They’re just going to pick you up no matter what. They give me the confidence to go out and try to help my team win and help us achieve the goal that we have set forward.”

Porter’s level-headedness on the court during his high school days reminded McKay of how Pacheco-Ortiz guided the Flames over four seasons. Pacheco-Ortiz led the Flames to back-to-back ASUN titles and NCAA Tournament appearances before graduating.

“The maturity level that he has is kind of crazy,” sophomore guard Joseph Venzant said. “Just the mindset he has in every game, every practice is the same. He’s very consistent, and you need that as a point guard, especially to lead this team and especially with you’ve got your older guys, and it’s easy to respect that from him and we trust him. I think he’s going to have a really successful career here.”