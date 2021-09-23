Liberty prepared to face vastly improved Syracuse squad in the Carrier Dome

Malik Willis began watching film of Syracuse’s defense the day after leading Liberty to a convincing victory over Old Dominion. The Flames quarterback studied the film, looked back at his notes from last season’s triumph over the Orange in the Carrier Dome, and he saw familiar faces across the board.
A defense, decimated in a 1-10 campaign, was flying around the field and making plays. Willis certainly took notice the Orange looked nothing like what he saw last season.
“I think they look good. This is definitely a different team from last year,” Willis said. “ … They definitely look good on film. I was very excited, I was real happy, I was like, ‘Dang, they look real good.’ That’s cool just to see. We all work hard, so I just find it encouraging when you see teams get better each year. It’s really cool to see that.”
Liberty enters the rubber match of its three-game series with Syracuse not overlooking the Orange. The Flames’ 38-21 triumph inside the Carrier Dome last season marked the program’s first win over an ACC program and helped ignite a special campaign.
The Flames (3-0) enter as a six-point favorite over the Orange (2-1), but they repeatedly said this week they respect the ACC program and understand it will be a challenge to defeat the Power Five program for a second straight season.
“They run a lot of things this year a lot better than they did last year,” Liberty center Thomas Sargeant said.
The 8 p.m. matchup Friday on the ACC Network inside the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, concludes a three-game series that began in 2019. The Orange won that matchup 24-0 in Hugh Freeze’s debut as Liberty’s coach, and the road team has won the first two meetings in the series.
Syracuse’s quick turnaround against its nonconference schedule of Ohio, Rutgers and Albany starts with improvement on defense. The Orange rank fourth nationally in total defense and have racked up 32 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks through three weeks. (They averaged 6.4 tackles for a loss and 2.4 sacks per game in 2020.)
“They play fast; they play physical,” Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels said. “We’re game planning for that and we’ve got to have our head on straight and be ready for whatever comes our way. We’re out here preparing and getting right for this Friday.”
Liberty’s offensive line has allowed Willis to be sacked eight times during the past two weeks against Troy and Old Dominion.
Syracuse defensive lineman Cody Roscoe has racked up 3.5 sacks, and outside linebackers Stefon Thompson and Marlowe Wax have combined for 4.5 sacks.
“What’s going to be really important for us this week to be on top of is watching line movements and stunts. They’re a team and a D-line that likes to move a lot,” Sargeant said. “That’s important for us to recognize that and see that in the game. They do have some really good guys. We just have to be on top of our game.”
The Flames thrived on defense last season against the Orange, and the unit has been stellar through three weeks this season.
Liberty has allowed only one second-half score this season and teams are averaging less than 60 rushing yards per game.
The run defense will be tested by Syracuse running back Sean Tucker. Tucker was one of three players to eclipse the century mark against the Flames last season with 111 yards on 21 carries. He is coming off a historic performance last weekend against Albany with 132 rushing yards, 121 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.
“He ran the ball on us last year. If you guys remember, whether it was inside zone or outside zone, he had a really good game,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “I think he’s very physical, low center of gravity, you can’t arm tackle him, you have to gang tackle him. He’s by far the best back that we’ve seen this season and I don’t think that’s a close comparison. We’re going to have to play really well to give us a chance to be able to get a guy like that down.
“The thing that I think makes Sean special is he can run between the tackles and he can run outside zone. He’s a back that is kind of a do-it-all back. He’s good in pass pro. They don’t utilize him a ton out of the backfield, but the clips you watch, he catches the ball well.
“I think last year, he was a freshman, and we didn’t know as much about him coming into the game. Going out of the game, I just thought, man, that’s one of the better backs we’ve seen since we’ve been here. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”
Syracuse coach Dino Babers hasn’t announced a starting quarterback for Friday night’s showdown. The Orange have played both Tommy DeVito and Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader.
DeVito, who started the 2019 opener against Liberty, is second on the team in rushing with 90 yards, and both DeVito and Shrader have passed for one touchdown through the first three weeks.
Symons said the Flames will have a plan for both quarterbacks. Liberty has had to prepare for multiple quarterbacks over the past two-plus seasons.
“You have to prepare for both things — you have to prepare for pass and run,” Liberty nose guard Ralfs Rusins said. “That’s just what we’re doing.”