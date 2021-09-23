Liberty prepared to face vastly improved Syracuse squad in the Carrier Dome

“They run a lot of things this year a lot better than they did last year,” Liberty center Thomas Sargeant said.

The 8 p.m. matchup Friday on the ACC Network inside the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, concludes a three-game series that began in 2019. The Orange won that matchup 24-0 in Hugh Freeze’s debut as Liberty’s coach, and the road team has won the first two meetings in the series.

Syracuse’s quick turnaround against its nonconference schedule of Ohio, Rutgers and Albany starts with improvement on defense. The Orange rank fourth nationally in total defense and have racked up 32 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks through three weeks. (They averaged 6.4 tackles for a loss and 2.4 sacks per game in 2020.)

“They play fast; they play physical,” Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels said. “We’re game planning for that and we’ve got to have our head on straight and be ready for whatever comes our way. We’re out here preparing and getting right for this Friday.”

Liberty’s offensive line has allowed Willis to be sacked eight times during the past two weeks against Troy and Old Dominion.

Syracuse defensive lineman Cody Roscoe has racked up 3.5 sacks, and outside linebackers Stefon Thompson and Marlowe Wax have combined for 4.5 sacks.