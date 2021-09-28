Liberty preparing for Prince, UAB's explosive tight end

Liberty linebacker Storey Jackson spent the weekend physically recovering from Friday night’s loss at Syracuse, but those 48 hours were utilized to mentally digest what he did right and wrong against the Orange plus begin scouting UAB.
The Blazers played Saturday evening at Tulane, and it didn’t take Jackson long to see a familiar face finding the end zone.
Gerrit Prince capped UAB’s first drive with a 6-yard touchdown reception. That score was followed up 15 minutes later with another catch in the end zone, this one from 2 yards out.
Prince is the Blazers’ go-to option in the passing attack. It doesn’t matter whether it is in the red zone or on simple routes into the flat, the Blazers find ways to get Prince the ball in space.
It is something Jackson has seen since the two squared off in high school outside of Kansas City, Kansas, and then again in the junior college ranks.
“They have an explosive player at the tight end position,” Jackson said. “He’s not really a tight end. He can run routes, very explosive.”
Prince has the full attention of Jackson and Liberty heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup inside Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end has caught 13 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns through four games. His five touchdown receptions are tops among all tight ends and rank him in a six-way tie for fifth nationally.
Prince has recorded four touchdown receptions over the past two weeks.
He had touchdown receptions of 42 and 61 yards within a 4-minute, 35-second span at North Texas to highlight a three-catch, 136-yard performance.
“There’s a reason he’s got that many yards, and they’re explosive plays,” Liberty safeties coach Jack Curtis said.
Prince is having a breakout season after starting seven times in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He finished with 13 catches for 125 yards and five touchdowns in those two campaigns, and he garnered honorable mention All-Conference USA honors in 2020.
Prince and Jackson grew up outside of Kansas City, with Jackson attending Olathe North High School and Prince going to Shawnee Morrison Northwest High.
Jackson said they played against each other in multiple sports in high school. The two tangled again in the junior college ranks. Prince played at Butler Community College (the same junior college as Liberty cornerback Duron Lowe), while Jackson went to Hutchinson Community College before becoming an All-American at Prairie View A&M.
“He’s always been a key player going against him,” Jackson said. “He’s a great route runner. They put [him] there at tight end to kind of sneak him out of there, so you’ve got to keep your eyes on him. He’s developed over the years into a great receiver and also blocking in the pass game.”
Prince’s ability to turn short passes into long gains has made him a threat at any point on the field.
He averages 20.69 yards per catch, which is good for 23rd in the nation and tops among all tight ends.
“He’s their big playmaker,” Curtis said.
Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons said Prince “is the best pass-catching vertical threat tight end we’ve seen. Really, really explosive player from the tight end position.”
Curtis said Prince gives defenses real mismatches if they try to match a linebacker on him in coverage, and the safeties coach added Prince is able to find openings against Cover 3 and Quarters looks.
“He’s doing a super job,” Curtis said. “He’s really a tremendous athlete.”
One player Liberty brought in during the most recent recruiting class who could match up with Prince is Washington State transfer Skyler Thomas.
Thomas has been described as the Flames' fastest defensive player, and he is asked to match up with slot receivers and tight ends at strong safety.
Thomas recorded a season-high seven tackles (five solo) last weekend at Syracuse. He has posted 18 tackles (eight solo), 2.5 tackles for a loss and two pass breakups through four games.
“We’re going to need a big game out of him," Curtis said of Thomas. “We’re going to need him to step up big Saturday."
Curtis also mentioned Quinton Reese, who has played significant snaps as the backup free safety to Cedric Stone, could play a role in slowing down Prince with his coverage abilities.