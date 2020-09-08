Liberty QB battle to be decided this week

Hugh Freeze’s gut instincts are telling him he knows who will start at quarterback in Liberty’s Sept. 19 season opener at Western Kentucky. The Flames coach, though, wants to see if the work put in on the field this week lines up with where his mind is leading.
Freeze said Monday he intends to name the starting quarterback either as early as Wednesday or later in the week as he and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin begin tailoring the playbook for either Malik Willis, Chris Ferguson or Johnathan Bennett.
“I think Kent and I probably, we really haven’t just sat down and had this conversation, but I think as we watch film, I think organically our gut is probably leaning in the same direction as to who will get the starting nod and hopefully he will produce and do well,” Freeze said.
Freeze said the team is transitioning into preparation for Western Kentucky on Wednesday, which coincides with the likely timing of naming the starting quarterback. Austin said earlier in training camp whoever is named the starting quarterback will have the offense tailored to his respective strengths.
The three quarterbacks each bring a different dynamic to Freeze’s RPO-based offense. The coach has compared Willis and Ferguson to two of his former quarterbacks at Mississippi — Willis to the athletic Chad Kelly and Ferguson to the pocket passer Bo Wallace — and has spoken highly of Bennett’s drive to earn the starting spot.
Though, there is one thing Freeze has harped on in regards to the quarterback battle: Consistency is needed from all three.
“There’s definitely some strengths. Chris is a more solid pocket passer; Malik isn’t — not that he’s not able to, he’s probably been a little more inconsistent with that, but then he adds great value also in what happens when the play does break down or if you want to call quarterback runs,” Freeze said. “It’s gone back and forth and it’s healthy. They’re both good leaders, they both care, they both want to do well. JB, wouldn’t be afraid to put him in the game, either. I think we’re blessed with some good options. No question we need to get more consistent.”
Willis was widely seen to be former quarterback Buckshot Calvert’s heir apparent when he transferred from Auburn prior to the beginning of the 2019 season. Willis’ appeal to be immediately eligible was denied by the NCAA, forcing him to spend the campaign working with the scout team while redshirting.
He is the dual-threat talent who has the ability to make multiple defenders miss in the backfield and turn a busted play into a positive gain. The knock on him in his two seasons at Auburn was he was used more in the running game and not given enough opportunities to throw it.
Willis attempted 14 passes compared to 28 rushing attempts in his two seasons backing up Jarrett Stidham at Auburn, and then elected to transfer from the Tigers after he was beaten out for the starting job.
“Malik is so physically talented, he’s going to be able to make plays. That’s not going to be the issue,” Austin said. “The issue is going to be can he make great decisions and not force the ball into coverages that confuse him, be able to see pressure off the edge or read corner blitz and these types of things that can trap him into a bad play.”
Ferguson played in 23 games at Maine before entering the transfer portal as a graduate student following the conclusion of the 2019 season. He threw for 5,157 yards, 34 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, and gives the Flames a pocket passer who can utilize his feet if needed.
He is the only quarterback on the roster to start at the Division I level.
“You really can’t get better at that position without actually playing the game,” Austin said. “We tried to mimic the game as much as possible to put them in pressure situations and stay on top of them in those situations to try to increase the level of intensity and pressure to see if they can think properly. We really don’t have anybody in our room other than Chris that has any football experience at the college level in actual games. It’s my job to bring these guys up the curve very quickly.”
Willis and Ferguson opened training camp at the beginning of August splitting the first-team reps throughout the first seven practices, and Bennett received sporadic reps with the second-team unit in addition to his work at third string.
The competition appeared to be a two-man race between Willis and Ferguson throughout the early stages of camp, but Freeze lauded Bennett’s play during camp as a reason why the redshirt freshman has inserted his name into the competition for the starting role.
Bennett, who served as Calvert’s backup last season, suffered a patella tendon rupture in his left knee during the fourth game of the 2019 season. He recovered in time for the abbreviated spring practices and was able to participate in summer workouts leading into training camp.
“Some have had really good days and at the time the other may not have the best day, and it’s gone both ways,” Freeze said. “Even JB has inserted himself into it. When you look at the production chart from the big scrimmages we’ve had or the live periods where you’re putting the ball down on the set of chains and you’re having to function and move our offense into scoring positions hopefully, we chart all of that out and kind of see where you are.
“Now as we’re trying to get a gameplan in starting at the middle of this week, hopefully kind of what my gut says will be validated.”
