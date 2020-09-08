Liberty QB battle to be decided this week

Though, there is one thing Freeze has harped on in regards to the quarterback battle: Consistency is needed from all three.

“There’s definitely some strengths. Chris is a more solid pocket passer; Malik isn’t — not that he’s not able to, he’s probably been a little more inconsistent with that, but then he adds great value also in what happens when the play does break down or if you want to call quarterback runs,” Freeze said. “It’s gone back and forth and it’s healthy. They’re both good leaders, they both care, they both want to do well. JB, wouldn’t be afraid to put him in the game, either. I think we’re blessed with some good options. No question we need to get more consistent.”

Willis was widely seen to be former quarterback Buckshot Calvert’s heir apparent when he transferred from Auburn prior to the beginning of the 2019 season. Willis’ appeal to be immediately eligible was denied by the NCAA, forcing him to spend the campaign working with the scout team while redshirting.

He is the dual-threat talent who has the ability to make multiple defenders miss in the backfield and turn a busted play into a positive gain. The knock on him in his two seasons at Auburn was he was used more in the running game and not given enough opportunities to throw it.