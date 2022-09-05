Liberty QB Brewer out five to eight weeks with fracture in right hand

Charlie Brewer saw the blitz coming the moment he took the first-quarter snap Saturday evening. The Liberty offensive line pushed back the initial wave, but Southern Miss linebacker TQ Newsome slipped through on a delayed blitz, finding a clean path toward Brewer.

The quarterback had to quickly get the ball out of his hands and delivered a high throw to Caleb Snead outside of the numbers in front of the Liberty bench.

As Brewer’s arm came forward, his right hand hit the top of Newsome’s helmet. Brewer didn’t use his hand to brace his fall to the M.M. Roberts Stadium turf, and he even clapped his hands to receive the snap on the next play.

His right hand didn’t seem to bother him in the moment, but that glancing blow off Newsome’s helmet knocked Brewer out for the game and for the majority of this season.

Brewer will have surgery this week for a fracture in the base of the thumb in his right hand, according to coach Hugh Freeze, and the sixth-year senior will miss anywhere from five to eight weeks.

“Very hurt. Very, very disappointed and down,” Freeze said Monday morning of how Brewer is handling the news. “Obviously he was wanting to rewrite his last chapter of college football quite differently than what it’s going to be.”

Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor who played in only three games in 2021 at Utah, will undergo a scan of his hand Tuesday to determine what will be used to repair the fracture. Freeze was told the doctors will either insert a plate or use pins to set the bone.

Brewer could return in five to six weeks if it is a plate. The timeline extends to seven to eight weeks if pins are used.

“That’s one of those challenges in life that we get. I just talked to our team for 30 minutes on our theme for this week that I had planned a long time ago, and it was a message that I’m sure Charlie needed to hear this morning,” Freeze said. “We’re all on a potter’s wheel and we’ve all got cracks and we’ve all got fractures and sometimes we even get broken. We’ve got to get back on the wheel and repair those and stay in the fight and don’t lose heart. That’s challenging sometimes. I’m sure he’s going through that right now, and just hurt for him really.”

Brewer was named the starting quarterback Aug. 22, following a two-week training camp that featured all four scholarship signal callers battling for the job. Brewer, with his vast experience at both Baylor and Utah, beat out Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton to start against Southern Miss.

His injury, the latest in a long line of setbacks over his lengthy college career, opens the door again for competition among the three other signal callers to see who will start Saturday’s home opener against UAB.

Salter, a redshirt freshman, entered early in the fourth quarter and led the Flames (1-0) back from a touchdown deficit on two separate occasions to force overtime, and then connected with Jerome Jackson on a two-point try in the fourth overtime for a thrilling 29-27 win.

The Tennessee transfer completed 8 of 13 passes for 148 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for a team-high 65 yards on nine attempts.

Salter entered immediately after Bennett threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“I didn’t think we had any juice at that moment,” Freeze said. “Obviously the pick 6 gave them the lead, we had missed a couple of open throws, and just thought maybe KSalt can give us a little spark.”

It was Bennett’s second interception in the second half. The fourth-year sophomore had an 18-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that gave Liberty a 10-3 halftime lead, but the offense sputtered in the third quarter with 37 total yards and two first downs.

“I didn’t think JB played bad. Obviously the turnover right there and he missed a couple of receivers. He also did some good things,” Freeze said. “I think Nate can do some good things. I’ve said that all along, I thought we had four guys that can make some plays. Let’s see how the week goes.”

Freeze said he planned to meet Monday afternoon with quarterbacks coach Kent Austin and the rest of the offensive staff to begin planning for the Blazers (1-0). Freeze hasn't decided which quarterback will start the 6 p.m. matchup at Williams Stadium, adding UAB’s strong defense will dictate the game plan.

“[We] will start looking at what the plan is and what suits everybody between JB, Nate and Kaidon and kind of go from there,” Freeze said.