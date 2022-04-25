Liberty quarterback battle still wide open heading into the summer

Hugh Freeze had only a few minutes following Liberty’s spring game a little more than two weeks ago to assess the four quarterbacks who took the field for 17 series. The Flames coach said at the time he expected the quarterback battle to continue deep into training camp and even into the week leading into the season opener at Southern Mississippi.

That assessment hadn’t changed Monday.

Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin reiterated that Charlie Brewer, Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton are still in the running for the starting role. That number is double what Freeze and Austin are typically used to following spring practice, and it does create some logistical issues in terms of splitting reps when training camp begins in early August.

“I certainly would rather have a bunch of guys that we feel like have an opportunity to play and can perform at a high level for us,” Austin said. “It makes our job maybe a little bit tougher with respect to the final decision, but that means that we have some talent in that room.”

The quartet is vying to replace Malik Willis, who is one of 21 players invited to attend this week’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Willis, a two-year starter, is projected to be a first-round selection and potentially the first quarterback selected in the draft.

The 15 spring practices allowed the four quarterbacks to go through every element of Freeze’s run-pass option offense and give them an opportunity to work with the first-string unit.

Willis took all of the first-string snaps in the shortened 2020 spring practice, the entirety of the 2021 spring practice, and started all but one game over the past two seasons.

That left limited snaps in games for Bennett, Salter and Hampton.

Brewer transferred in after playing 47 games for Baylor and Utah.

“It’s up for grabs," Freeze said. "I honestly think we have four guys that can go out there and do well, and just figuring out the differences and who gives us the winning edge I think is probably going to go close to the season if not into it. I like our competition there, for sure."

Austin elected to break down the spring reps for each quarterback into pods of four plays to test their abilities in each aspect of the offense, from the dropback element to the RPO. He did that to get a full cycle and more complete evaluation for each player.

Austin and Freeze then gave each quarterback grades on their decision making, physical execution, and mental and physical toughness. The exit interviews also centered on areas the quarterbacks needed to focus on during the summer to prepare for training camp in August.

“What you find is that you’ll find minuses that cluster in certain areas typically,” Austin said. “Let’s say it’s in the decision-making column, you’ll mind minuses that cluster in a particular aspect of the offense. That tells me as a quarterback coach where I need to focus that individual. You rarely see it where the minuses are evenly distributed throughout every aspect of the offense. That’s typically not the case. Same thing with physical execution. What types of throws are he missing?

“They know what to do when they go watch the film, watch the spring film and they’re on their own doing these things,” he added. “They can focus in on the area that is the most critical for their constant improvement right now.”

Bennett received the fewest reps in the spring game, but was typically the first quarterback who saw action in the practices. He participated in his fourth spring practice session after enrolling for the 2019 spring semester.

He was the No. 2 quarterback behind Buckshot Calvert in 2019 and then was the No. 3 in 2020 and No. 2 in 2021.

Bennett was receptive of the quarterback battle remaining open following the spring game.

“I think it helps the competition, honestly,” Bennett said April 9. “They haven’t announced anything or they haven’t said anything, so it’s always like you have to be on your Ps and Qs and you know you’ve just got to be ready to play. That’s what I pride myself on, just being ready when my name’s called.”

Freeze said Monday that consistency out of the wide receiver corps was the second element he hopes improves by the time training camp commences. The group did not have CJ Yarbrough (hamstring) or CJ Daniels (ACL) for the majority of the spring, and slot receiver DeMario Douglas (hamstring) also missed significant time.

That meant Caleb Snead (Heritage High), Noah Frith and others rotated and got a chance to work with each of the four quarterbacks.

“I think that it’s really good. I feel like if they were to just bring in one guy or say this guy was a starter — none of these guys in the quarterback room have started here, you know what I mean?” Snead said. “I think that it’s great that they’re all getting split reps, I think it’s great that we’re all getting split reps with them because that’s who you’re going to figure out who’s the best guy for the spot. I think that it’s breeding some really good competition and it’s making those guys better.”

Freeze’s immense offense has plays tailored to the quarterback’s strengths. For instance, he said Salter would fit into what was called for Willis as a dual-threat quarterback. Bennett would have plays called for him that suited Calvert, Hampton could thrive with plays called for both Willis and Calvert, and Brewer fits the mold of what Freeze ran with Bo Wallace at Ole Miss.

That helped with how Freeze and Austin conducted the exit interviews and their offseason plans for each quarterback.

“Each of them had a different plan. Our exit meetings were tailored obviously to the individual player,” Austin said. “Each guy in my room needs a different focus to get them to shore up areas of their game to help them stay on a constant increase in improvement and to make sure they have a self-awareness and an honesty to see it the way that it really is.”

